IVAS 1.2 receives ‘very positive’ feedback in initial trials, says US Army

After conducting adjustments to improve user interface and comfort, the version 1.2 of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) entered the initial trials phase with the US Army.

During a recent press conference, Doug Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology claimed that early returns from tests with soldiers at Fort Drum (New York) were ‘very positive’ and gave ‘confidence to move to the next step in the rapid prototyping programme’.

‘We fundamentally re-engineered the system to be a better fit for soldiers in how they do their infantry mission, in terms of how they