Italy to upgrade army support capabilities

The Italian MoD Documento Programmatico Pluriennale (DPP) policy document, published on 5 August, has budgeted for a series of upgrades that add to its armoured vehicle recapitalisation effort.

This includes funds set aside to modernise air defence systems, rocket artillery, C2 systems, ammunition and logistics support.

In the long term, the Italian Army wants to replace a fleet of logistics vehicles that are perceived as obsolete, underpowered, unable to meet capacity requirements and requiring significant repair and overhaul work to retain in service.

A fleet of about 6,300 new heavy tactical and logistics trucks will be procured for €3.8 billion ...