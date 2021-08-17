To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Italy to upgrade army support capabilities

17th August 2021 - 13:04 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

The Italian Army will see a drastic improvement in air defence capability with the use of the Aster 30 B1-NT in its SAMP/T system (MBDA)

The latest Italian defence multi-year plan has identified key areas across the Army's support capabilities that need to be modernised.

The Italian MoD Documento Programmatico Pluriennale (DPP) policy document, published on 5 August, has budgeted for a series of upgrades that add to its armoured vehicle recapitalisation effort.

This includes funds set aside to modernise air defence systems, rocket artillery, C2 systems, ammunition and logistics support.

In the long term, the Italian Army wants to replace a fleet of logistics vehicles that are perceived as obsolete, underpowered, unable to meet capacity requirements and requiring significant repair and overhaul work to retain in service.

A fleet of about 6,300 new heavy tactical and logistics trucks will be procured for €3.8 billion ...

