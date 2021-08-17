Italy to upgrade army support capabilities

Scalable battlefield mobility (sponsored)
For more than three decades, Pearson Engineering has provided Armed Forces with the mobility and counter-mobility equipment they need to succeed in their missions around the world.
The Italian MoD Documento Programmatico Pluriennale (DPP) policy document, published on 5 August, has budgeted for a series of upgrades that add to its armoured vehicle recapitalisation effort.
This includes funds set aside to modernise air defence systems, rocket artillery, C2 systems, ammunition and logistics support.
In the long term, the Italian Army wants to replace a fleet of logistics vehicles that are perceived as obsolete, underpowered, unable to meet capacity requirements and requiring significant repair and overhaul work to retain in service.
A fleet of about 6,300 new heavy tactical and logistics trucks will be procured for €3.8 billion ...
The latest defence funding profile from the Italian MoD shows plans for a series of major armoured vehicle programmes that will modernise the force from the 2030s.
Milrem Robotics, maker of the THeMIS UGV, showcased autonomous off-road capabilities during the first demonstration of the European standard UGV project, known as iMUGS.
At IDEF 2021, Turkish manufacturer FNSS is exhibiting its Pars Iv 6x6 Special Operation vehicle aimed at the Turkish Special Forces.