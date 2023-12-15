To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Panther MBT moves closer to production with $316 million development contract

Panther MBT moves closer to production with $316 million development contract

15th December 2023 - 17:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The Panther KF51 MBT will be based on an existing chassis but is designed for a digital future. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall unveiled the KF51 Panther at Eurosatory 2022. The MBT will use Leopard 2 components in its bare chassis, but will feature a new turret and the Rheinmetall 130mm L/52 smoothbore gun.

The next-generation Panther KF51 MBT, featuring an open generic digital architecture, has taken one step closer to production after a deal was signed between the Hungarian Government and Germany’s Rheinmetall.

The development contract worth around €288 million (US$315.7 million), under which a demonstrator vehicle will be constructed and qualified, will pave the way to full-scale production.

Rheinmetall has been cooperating with the state-owned Hungarian holding company N7 in the development effort with N7 holding a 49 percent stake in the joint venture Rheinmetall Hungary.

The vehicle will build heavily upon the reliable stalwart Leopard MBT, a nod to which is provided by the new name,

