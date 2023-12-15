Panther MBT moves closer to production with $316 million development contract
The next-generation Panther KF51 MBT, featuring an open generic digital architecture, has taken one step closer to production after a deal was signed between the Hungarian Government and Germany’s Rheinmetall.
The development contract worth around €288 million (US$315.7 million), under which a demonstrator vehicle will be constructed and qualified, will pave the way to full-scale production.
Rheinmetall has been cooperating with the state-owned Hungarian holding company N7 in the development effort with N7 holding a 49 percent stake in the joint venture Rheinmetall Hungary.
The vehicle will build heavily upon the reliable stalwart Leopard MBT, a nod to which is provided by the new name,
