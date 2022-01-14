Italy enlists Milrem to aid land robotics roadmap

Argo and Vanguard join forces to produce battery-powered UGV
The R8 Integrator is an 8x8 skid steer traction UGV that features an electric drivetrain, amphibious capabilities and payload capacity.
An Italian Army programme will be supported by Milrem Robotics under a contract from the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.
Estonia-based Milrem will provide concept development and experimentation (CD&E) services in a multi-year effort, as the Italian Army works to update its remote autonomous systems (RAS) strategy and outline an implementation roadmap for the introduction of unmanned ground systems and related technologies.
Milrem stated on 13 January that it will support the Italian Army in developing a clear path to how RAS technology, systems and architectures can generate operational advantages for troops operating in urbanised environments.
Deliverables will include a C2 system, an autonomy engine, systems integration of third-party capabilities, several unmanned ground and air vehicles and a variety of sensors and effectors.
‘This programme is well in line with our core competencies as a system integrator for autonomous and robotic technologies,’ said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics.
At the CD&E stage, Milrem added, the Italian Army aims to exploit prototyping skills and technological capabilities to demonstrate future operational benefits, with the broader objective of identifying ‘transformational initiatives’ over the next five to 15 years for the development of operational RAS capabilities.
