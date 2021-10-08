iMUGS Consortium showcases 5G use in autonomous military solutions

The Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (iMUGS) Consortium showcased the future role of 5G in autonomous military solutions at the Ādaži military base in Latvia. During the demonstration, troops played out various close-to-reality scenarios while using cutting-edge military technologies.

Conducted by the national company Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT), which is one of the members of the iMUGS cooperation, the event took place on 23 September.

It involved a live demonstration of the unmanned ground vehicle THeMIS; the ISR system Skudra for performing the signal intelligence mission; and the highly protected wheeled vehicle DINGO 2 the was set as a …