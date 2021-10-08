To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

iMUGS Consortium showcases 5G use in autonomous military solutions

8th October 2021 - 22:14 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

The live demonstration involved the unmanned ground vehicle THeMIS (photo – LMT)

During the demonstration at the Ādaži military base in Latvia, troops played out various close-to-reality scenarios while using cutting-edge military technologies.

The Integrated Modular Unmanned Ground System (iMUGS) Consortium showcased the future role of 5G in autonomous military solutions at the Ādaži military base in Latvia. During the demonstration, troops played out various close-to-reality scenarios while using cutting-edge military technologies.

Conducted by the national company Latvijas Mobilais Telefons (LMT), which is one of the members of the iMUGS cooperation, the event took place on 23 September.

It involved a live demonstration of the unmanned ground vehicle THeMIS; the ISR system Skudra for performing the signal intelligence mission; and the highly protected wheeled vehicle DINGO 2 the was set as a …

