Israel readies itself for hypersonic missile threat from Houthis

19th March 2024 - 17:35 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

Rafael’s Sky Sonic has been suggested as an system capable of intercepting hypersonic missiles. (Image: Rafael)

Reports that the Houthis have access to superfast missiles from Iran has set Israel on a path towards preparing to defend itself with two domestically manufactured air defence systems.

Israel has been accelerating its preparations for building a system that would attempt to protect the country from hypersonic missiles. The project represented an effective upgrade of the country’s multi-tiered missile defence system and will focus on the development of new sensors and interceptors.

Israel has been attempting to validate a report published last week by Russian news agency RIA which quoted an unnamed Houthi official who claimed that the Iranian proxy in Yemen had tested a hypersonic missile “with high lethality” which it has been planning to add it to its arsenal.

“The group’s missile forces have successfully tested

