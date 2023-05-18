Why Israel is adding unique new capabilities to its F-35 combat aircraft fleet

In a recent joint exercise with European allies and the US, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) tested some of the modifications made to its F-35 fighter jets to make them more capable in the event of a potential operation against Iran.

March's Exercise Noble Dina, with participation from Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy and the US, lasted two weeks, taking place in the Mediterranean between the Israeli coast and Crete.

The IAF carried out a 'great number' of practice attacks on targets representative of those included in the target bank that Israeli intelligence has been building over the past few years .

Israeli defence