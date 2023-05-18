To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Why Israel is adding unique new capabilities to its F-35 combat aircraft fleet

Why Israel is adding unique new capabilities to its F-35 combat aircraft fleet

18th May 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

RSS

Israel is developing a number of unique capabilities for its F-35 fleet. (Photo: IDF)

Israel has recently tested a number of unique new capabilities for its F-35 fleet, including an extended-range fuel capacity and a precision penetration bomb that can be carried internally by the aircraft.

In a recent joint exercise with European allies and the US, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) tested some of the modifications made to its F-35 fighter jets to make them more capable in the event of a potential operation against Iran.

March's Exercise Noble Dina, with participation from Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy and the US, lasted two weeks, taking place in the Mediterranean between the Israeli coast and Crete.

The IAF carried out a 'great number' of practice attacks on targets representative of those included in the target bank that Israeli intelligence has been building over the past few years .

Israeli defence

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Arie Egozi

Author

Arie Egozi

Born in Israel, Arie Egozi served in the IDF and holds a political science and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us