Billion-dollar Belgium deal for NASAMS creates multinational air defence system

Belgium has ordered major elements for its Blue Dome air defence system (ADS) with contracts placed for 20 Rheinmetall Skyranger 30 short-range ADS, Kongsberg National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) medium-range ADS and Thales GM200 MM/C radars.

The NASAMS order, worth NOK10 billion (US$1 billion), was marked by a formal ceremony on 9 November and a contract of undisclosed amount and number for GM200 MM/Cs was announced by Thales on 10 November. An announcement by Rheinmetall for 20 Skyranger 30s was made on 9 November.

The NASAMS deal is being fulfilled through the Netherlands and will see the