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Billion-dollar Belgium deal for NASAMS creates multinational air defence system

11th November 2026 - 20:14 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Belgium is the 18th country to select NASAMS for air defence. (Photo: Kongsberg)

The National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) is in service on five continents with more than 100 platforms delivered. The system will now form part of Belgium’s Blue Dome air defence system alongside new orders for Skyranger air defence and Thales radar systems.

Belgium has ordered major elements for its Blue Dome air defence system (ADS) with contracts placed for 20 Rheinmetall Skyranger 30 short-range ADS, Kongsberg National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) medium-range ADS and Thales GM200 MM/C radars.

The NASAMS order, worth NOK10 billion (US$1 billion), was marked by a formal ceremony on 9 November and a contract of undisclosed amount and number for GM200 MM/Cs was announced by Thales on 10 November. An announcement by Rheinmetall for 20 Skyranger 30s was made on 9 November.

The NASAMS deal is being fulfilled through the Netherlands and will see the

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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