International consortium bids for Spanish 6x6 cavalry scout vehicle requirement
An international consortium has been formed to bid for a future Spanish Army requirement for a 6x6 cavalry scout vehicle.
The bid consists of two Spanish companies, TSD and Groupo Oesía, as well as two foreign companies in FNSS Savunma Sistemleri from Turkey and Belgium’s John Cockerill Defense.
TSD has built more than 15,000 vehicles for the home and export markets, while Groupo Oesia has extensive experience in areas such as digital transformation and navigation.
The 6x6 vehicle for Spain will be based on the latest FNSS Pars Alpha which has already been selected for the Turkish Land Forces Command.
