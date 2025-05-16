To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

International consortium bids for Spanish 6x6 cavalry scout vehicle requirement

16th May 2025 - 09:12 GMT | by Christopher F Foss

A model of the Spanish 6x6 cavalry scout vehicle based on the Turkish FNSS Pars Alpha hull and fitted with the Belgian John Cockerill Defense C3030 two-person turret. (Image: FNSS)

Rival bids are expected for Spain’s 6x6 cavalry scout vehicle requirement, with an international consortium facing competition from major players including GDELS, Rheinmetall and the UAE’s Edge Group.

An international consortium has been formed to bid for a future Spanish Army requirement for a 6x6 cavalry scout vehicle.

The bid consists of two Spanish companies, TSD and Groupo Oesía, as well as two foreign companies in FNSS Savunma Sistemleri from Turkey and Belgium’s John Cockerill Defense.

TSD has built more than 15,000 vehicles for the home and export markets, while Groupo Oesia has extensive experience in areas such as digital transformation and navigation.

The 6x6 vehicle for Spain will be based on the latest FNSS Pars Alpha which has already been selected for the Turkish Land Forces Command.

