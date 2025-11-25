Barco’s vision to trust: from past to future

Enjoy free access to this sponsored article, all content provided by Barco

Past: Building on a strong foundation

For more than 90 years, Barco has been synonymous with visual innovation, helping organizations create lifelike training environments that build confidence and competence. Our journey in simulation began in the early 1990s, leveraging decades of expertise in projection technology to enable realistic, safe, and compliant training experiences.

Over the years, we have built a reputation for delivering solutions that meet stringent industry standards, ensuring compliance, safety, and long-term reliability. This commitment has earned us a substantial global install base and the trust of integrators and end users alike, who rely on Barco to deliver results.

Present: A complete ecosystem for simulation tailored to your needs

Simulation is not one-size-fits-all. Your training objectives are unique, and Barco’s ecosystem is built to help you meet them. Our portfolio spans rugged projectors, complete LED solutions, and global service offerings that simplify integration and maximize uptime. With TAA-compliant options available, every solution is designed to meet evolving industry standards, deliver uncompromising realism, and support secure, compliant environments: a vision to trust.

This ecosystem empowers integrators to streamline deployments and end users to achieve immersive, accurate, and consistent simulation and training experiences. And for procurement teams, it means solutions that meet the latest industry standards while delivering long-term value.

The F400 projector set new benchmarks with native 4K resolution on a single-chip DLP architecture and 240Hz refresh rates for artifact-free motion and lifelike visuals. These advancements are powered by Pulse, Barco’s common software platform, ensuring consistency across projector families and simplifying lifecycle management. LED Displays: Complete LED solutions with full control of the processing chain ensure the lowest latency and best image quality in the industry. Configurable with pixel pitches starting at 0.9mm, a system radius of 1.75m, and a field-of-view up to 360°, these solutions enable high immersion for the most demanding research and testing environments.

Services: Barco's current offering is not restricted to standard configurations: when projects require out-of-the-box creativity, visionary innovation and specialized support, our dedicated team of visualization experts is available to think with you about custom solutions. Get tailored support and long-term peace of mind with global coverage in 29 countries, warranties of up to 10 years, and custom solutions designed around your needs. From training and custom mechanics to visionary innovation, our experts partner with you every step of the way.

Today, Barco stands as a trusted global partner, offering a complete portfolio of visualization solutions for maritime, ground, and flight simulation applications – and the journey is far from over. The real story is what comes next.

Future: Innovation unveiled at I/ITSEC 2025

We’re committed to helping you stay ahead, so Barco’s innovation pipeline is accelerating. At I/ITSEC 2025, attendees will get an exclusive first look at the F200 platform, engineered for future-proof performance with compact design and seamless upgrade paths. Building on the strengths of the FL40 and F400 projectors, the F200 will shape the future of simulation with a relentless drive to deliver even more realism, higher reliability, and better performance for the most demanding training environments.

Barco’s story is one of evolution – past, present, and future – continuously pushing the boundaries of simulation technology to help you deliver immersive, reliable, and future-ready training experiences.

Join us at I/ITSEC 2025 to see how Barco can help you achieve next-level training outcomes. Experience the F200 platform and learn how we partner with you to shape the future of simulation with a vision to trust.