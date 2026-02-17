MKJ Warrior Series — The Nett Warrior Qualified Connector for Today’s Soldier Systems

Enjoy free access to this sponsored video, all content provided by ITT Cannon

MKJ Warrior is fully qualified by the US Army under the NWPAN WP specification issued by Product Manager Ground Soldier Systems, System Engineering Integrated Product Team. It also meets European GOSSRA requirements and is qualified to NATO STANAG 4695, ensuring full global interoperability and compliance.

Designed for mission‑critical applications, the connector series supports a wide range of essential soldier‑borne and field‑deployed devices, including headsets and push‑to‑talk units, power and data hubs, CW and stub batteries, visual augmentation systems, navigation and timing devices, helmet‑ and body‑mounted cameras, weapon sights, and body‑conformal cabling systems. Wherever rugged performance is required, MKJ Warrior delivers.

Engineered for durability and flexibility, MKJ Warrior incorporates rear‑crimp, solder‑cup and PCB‑mount options along with black zinc-nickel plating that provides superior corrosion resistance. It withstands more than 2,000 mating cycles, supports 5 to 10 amps of power, and is available with lightweight, low‑profile, military‑grade cable assemblies featuring custom overmolds. Every aspect of its design ensures reliable operation in demanding environments.

Ultra rugged, fully proven and mission ready, MKJ Warrior delivers the durability, versatility and performance required for today’s modern soldier systems – fully qualified and prepared for the mission when it matters most.