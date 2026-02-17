MKJ Warrior Series — The Nett Warrior Qualified Connector for Today’s Soldier Systems
Enjoy free access to this sponsored video, all content provided by ITT Cannon
MKJ Warrior is fully qualified by the US Army under the NWPAN WP specification issued by Product Manager Ground Soldier Systems, System Engineering Integrated Product Team. It also meets European GOSSRA requirements and is qualified to NATO STANAG 4695, ensuring full global interoperability and compliance.
Designed for mission‑critical applications, the connector series supports a wide range of essential soldier‑borne and field‑deployed devices, including headsets and push‑to‑talk units, power and data hubs, CW and stub batteries, visual augmentation systems, navigation and timing devices, helmet‑ and body‑mounted cameras, weapon sights, and body‑conformal cabling systems. Wherever rugged performance is required, MKJ Warrior delivers.
Engineered for durability and flexibility, MKJ Warrior incorporates rear‑crimp, solder‑cup and PCB‑mount options along with black zinc-nickel plating that provides superior corrosion resistance. It withstands more than 2,000 mating cycles, supports 5 to 10 amps of power, and is available with lightweight, low‑profile, military‑grade cable assemblies featuring custom overmolds. Every aspect of its design ensures reliable operation in demanding environments.
Ultra rugged, fully proven and mission ready, MKJ Warrior delivers the durability, versatility and performance required for today’s modern soldier systems – fully qualified and prepared for the mission when it matters most.
More from Industry Spotlights
-
“Dramatic leaps in processing capability”: how GDMS–UK is evolving mission systems for the modern battlespace
In Conversation... Shephard’s Gerrard Cowan talks to Sam Steggall, GDMS–UK’s Senior Director – Air and Naval UK, about the company’s extensive and proven in-country capability to deliver complex avionics solutions and its key role on major Royal Air Force and Royal Navy aircraft programmes.
-
The future is here: Sixth-gen air dominance
How RTX is equipping the military airspace – for today’s fleet and tomorrow’s fight.
-
De-Risking the Future: Manufacturing Certainty for Unmanned Systems
How strategic manufacturing partnership solves the industrialisation triad — Scale, Compliance and Cost — for hyper-growth defence tech innovators.
-
Battlefield mobility, made in the UK
How does Britain ensure that we can preserve the lives of our soldiers and allies – now and in the future – with homegrown innovation and resilient domestic manufacturing? At Pearson Engineering, we are proud to be a central part of the answer to this increasingly important question.
-
Strengthening Baltic defence capabilities
How Latvia is bolstering its territorial defences, industrial capacity and international cooperation with Dynamit Nobel Defence’s SKORPION2 Remote Mining System.
-
Barco’s vision to trust: from past to future
Barco’s story is one of constant evolution enabling more immersive, reliable, and future-ready training experiences.