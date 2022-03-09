To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian Army seeks radio relay units

9th March 2022 - 04:02 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

The Indian Army is seeking approximately 800 high-capacity radio relay units, some truck-mounted, that will enhance communications in terrain such as mountainous areas. (Gordon Arthur)

India's military needs to boost communications with items such as software-defined radios and radio relays.

On 3 March, the Indian MoD issued an RfI seeking information from vendors of high-capacity radio relays (HCRR), with up to 800 units expected to be procured by the military.

The MoD stated that these HCRRs would be used in high-altitude, mountainous, plain and desert areas for ‘setting up secure, high-bandwidth point-to-point communication links’.

These radio relays will transmit voice, data and video for the Indian Army in fixed frequencies and using frequency hopping in the tactical battle area. Each system will be operable by three personnel, and consist of radio, antenna and power subsystems.

Three roles are envisaged: semi-permanent

