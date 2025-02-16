India unveils new air surveillance radars at Aero India 2025

India is developing, and producing in some cases, new types of ground-based air surveillance radars for its armed forces. Indeed, one important revelation at Aero India 2025, held in Bengaluru from 10–14 February, was a new VHF radar designed to detect stealth aircraft.

This new radar is called the VHF SR RSV by its developer the Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The initial example was manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), in cooperation with the DRDO.

The VHF radar operates in the 30–300MHz frequency band and has a staring capability to