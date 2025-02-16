India unveils new air surveillance radars at Aero India 2025
India is developing, and producing in some cases, new types of ground-based air surveillance radars for its armed forces. Indeed, one important revelation at Aero India 2025, held in Bengaluru from 10–14 February, was a new VHF radar designed to detect stealth aircraft.
This new radar is called the VHF SR RSV by its developer the Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The initial example was manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), in cooperation with the DRDO.
The VHF radar operates in the 30–300MHz frequency band and has a staring capability to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
IDEX 2025: FNSS roles out new turret
FNSS Savunma Sistemleri has unveiled the latest iteration of its TEBER-II turret at IDEX 2025, showcasing a remote-controlled version that enhances firepower while optimising vehicle space.
-
IDEX 2025: Milrem teams up with Pearson to develop large uncrewed demining platforms
Milrem, known for its uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), and Pearson with its experience in developing demining and improvised explosive device (IED) defeating engineering solutions, will bring the two capabilities together.
-
IDEX 2025: Debutant vehicles announced as companies look for partnerships
The International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) in UAE capital Abu Dhabi will bring together more than 1,300 exhibitors from more than 65 countries.
-
Europe “must provide the overwhelming share” of future defence aid to Ukraine, says US Secretary of Defence
Pete Hegseth stated that Europe “must provide the overwhelming share of future lethal and nonlethal aid to Ukraine”.
-
IDEX 2025: AM General displays new JLTV A2 for first time as production begins
Oshkosh Defense made the original Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV A1) and the new AM General JLTV A2 version on display at IDEX incorporates more than 250 changes.
-
IDEX 2025: Allen-Vanguard releases new radio-frequency core to defeat threats
The new core comprises a customisable product-specific application interface card, which means users can detect, protect and defeat a wider range of threats.