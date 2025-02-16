To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India unveils new air surveillance radars at Aero India 2025

16th February 2025 - 07:06 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Bengaluru

This is the Swathi Weapon Locating Radar that BEL has produced for the Indian Army and Armenia. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Of the various types unveiled, one serves as an early-warning system, designed to detect stealth aircraft, while the second detects aerial targets and the third, protects mobile army units – all providing an extra-layer of threat detection for the Indian Armed Forces.

India is developing, and producing in some cases, new types of ground-based air surveillance radars for its armed forces. Indeed, one important revelation at Aero India 2025, held in Bengaluru from 10–14 February, was a new VHF radar designed to detect stealth aircraft.

This new radar is called the VHF SR RSV by its developer the Electronics & Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The initial example was manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), in cooperation with the DRDO.

The VHF radar operates in the 30–300MHz frequency band and has a staring capability to

