India to produce AK-203 rifles, but Ka-226Ts remain elusive

Mali welcomes new vehicles
Has Mali become the first customer for the Chinese-made VN2C 6x6 armoured personnel carrier?
The only arms deal signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his counterpart in Delhi on 6 December was for licence-built AK-203 assault rifles, with no progress on a self-induced logjam for Ka-226T helicopters.
The deal covered the production of 601,427 units of the AK-203 7.62 x 39mm rifle by a JV known as Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd.
The weapons will be manufactured at Korwa in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, at a price of INR85,000 ($1,130) each. This is nearly $300 more expensive than the unit cost calculated by Shephard Defence Insight, and would be due to the licenced …
Procurement of the Multi-Role Vehicle – Protected was not mentioned in the recent Future Soldier plan or the earlier Integrated Review, but the MoD claims that plans have not yet been finalised.
Russian military engineers and sappers have received the mine clearance UGV, Uran-6, for the first time.
Rostec subsidiary, High-Precision Weapons Holding, has modified the Kornet-EM to be fitted onto any vehicle or carrier.
Nammo and Nordic Shelter have been recruited to the GLSDB campaign, joining Saab and Boeing.
The Light Tactical Transport Vehicle has successfully passed the Belgian MoD’s preliminary technical acceptance under a programme that will deliver 199 Mercedes UNIMOG-based platforms.