India to produce AK-203 rifles, but Ka-226Ts remain elusive

The only arms deal signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with his counterpart in Delhi on 6 December was for licence-built AK-203 assault rifles, with no progress on a self-induced logjam for Ka-226T helicopters.

The deal covered the production of 601,427 units of the AK-203 7.62 x 39mm rifle by a JV known as Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd.

The weapons will be manufactured at Korwa in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, at a price of INR85,000 ($1,130) each. This is nearly $300 more expensive than the unit cost calculated by Shephard Defence Insight, and would be due to the licenced …