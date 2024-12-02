I/ITSEC 2024: Kopin showcases optronics for live and virtual training purposes

Massachusetts-based supplier Kopin Corporation is showcasing its optronic solutions to provide realistic training for warfighters both in live and virtual scenarios at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida, this week.

In service with US branches and other US partners, the Commander, Scout and Ranger displays are being deployed at the trade show in live augmented reality and virtual reality demonstrations.

The Scout is a hand-held solution fitted with high-contrast organic light-emitting diode (OLED) 1,920×10,280 micro displays and a user-accessible door that allows for industry-standard motion sensors to be installed.

This display was engineered for diverse defence applications that require simulated binocular and biocular