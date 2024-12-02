I/ITSEC 2024: Kopin showcases optronics for live and virtual training purposes
Massachusetts-based supplier Kopin Corporation is showcasing its optronic solutions to provide realistic training for warfighters both in live and virtual scenarios at I/ITSEC 2024 in Orlando, Florida, this week.
In service with US branches and other US partners, the Commander, Scout and Ranger displays are being deployed at the trade show in live augmented reality and virtual reality demonstrations.
The Scout is a hand-held solution fitted with high-contrast organic light-emitting diode (OLED) 1,920×10,280 micro displays and a user-accessible door that allows for industry-standard motion sensors to be installed.
This display was engineered for diverse defence applications that require simulated binocular and biocular
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
General Atomic wins contract to further develop Long Range Manoeuvring Projectile
The round is designed to be fired from 155mm artillery systems but there is potential for it to be further developed as a naval asset. Manufacture could begin in 2026.
-
Orbit awarded $9.1 million from Israeli MoD for satellite communications
Orbit Communication Systems has been awarded a contract from the Israeli MoD which follows on from two other recent deals.
-
Rheinmetall starts work on a new Lithuanian artillery factory
Rheinmetall’s new factory in Lithuania will produce hundreds of thousands of artillery shells and operations will begin in 2026.
-
Babcock delivers first sample under new manufacturing process analysis
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) gave several companies a contract to establish the usefulness of additive manufacturing for defence equipment.
-
Romania signs for 1,059 Otokar Cobra II vehicles
The deal was signed after Otokar became the last bidder standing. The first 278 vehicles will be manufactured in Turkey and the rest built in Romania.
-
Otokar moves forward on Alpar UGV
Otokar plans to make Alpar fully autonomous with a minimum of external assistance, as well as interfacing with other crewed and uncrewed systems on the battlefield.