IDEX 2025: MARSS delivers two more protection systems for naval bases in the Middle East
Security, technology and surveillance integration company MARSS has announced the completion of the installation of its of NiDAR-powered protection systems at two more major naval bases in the Middle East.
The completion of work follows a previous base which became operationally protected about a year ago and another which was stood up before that. Systems for three more bases are being installed.
NiDAR provides for the integration of a range of sensors to provide protection against air, surface and underwater threats. It can also be used to help direct effectors to defeat these threats, again using any third-party system.
While the country involved was not disclosed MARSS said the bases were “among the largest in the region”.
The effort involved the integration of Terma and Leonardo DRS RADA Technologies radar for wide-area surface and counter-uncrewed aerial system detection and BlueHalo radio-frequency detector.
Other systems integrated were L3 electro-optic/infrared cameras and Sonardyne sonar arrays for detecting and tracking underwater threats.
Kirintec’s electronic warfare countermeasures will also be deployed to defeat automated systems.
Rob Balloch, chief growth officer at MARSS, said the multidimensional system, dubbed NiDAR 4D, was agnostic allowing customers to draw on systems they already have or introduce new systems which could be integrated.
“An example would be an air attack by a drone which can be detected at, say, 8km,” Balloch said. “It is then identified and a range of signals [and other factors] detected using a range of sensors integrated into an image through NiDAR.”
“An important aspect of [operations] is a controller at the base supported by a larger remote operational centre in a scenario similar to the video assistant referee in football or soccer who can help the decision-making process.
“We have demonstrated to US forces how the integration of NiDAR with a 30mm × 113mm calibre [gun] on a EOS R400 remote weapon station can use a single round to take out a small Category One UAS at 900m.”
Balloch also spoke about major changes that have been introduced to the company’s Interceptor drone killer UAS which is designed for hit-to-kill effects but could be adapted to near explosion destruction.
“We have added electric ducted fans and flight control surfaces to the Interceptor UAS,” remarked Balloch. “We have added a sensors to the forward areas of the engine [covers] which allows for triangulation of targets.
“This also removes the seeker from the nose of the platform allow for a bay where it would be possible to place an effector. Trials of this new Interceptor took place in December last year.”
