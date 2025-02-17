IDEX 2025: FNSS roles out new turret

Turkish company FNSS Savunma Sistemleri has chosen IDEX 2025 to launch its latest TEBER-II turret which can be fitted to brand new vehicles or older platforms to enhance their firepower.

A key feature of TEBER-II turret is that it is being marketed in two versions to meet different user requirements.

The first, a typical two-person turret, features positions for the gunner (left) and commander (right), while the second version is remote controlled with the crew in the platform. At IDEX 2025, the latter is the version being shown as its saves valuable space in the hull due to there being no turret basket.

Related Articles

World Defense Show 2024: FNSS unveils new Pars Alpha offering larger gun options and better protection

Turkey’s FNSS turns to a tank for its new armoured vehicle

In both cases, each member of the crew is provided with a stabilised day/night sight which incorporate a laser rangefinder allowing hunter/killer target engagements to take place.

The fire control system also features automatic target tracking (ATT) to reduce gunner fatigue in the complex land environment.

The main armament is a stabilised Northrop Grumman 30mm MK44 dual-feed Chain Gun with a 7.62mm co-axial Chain Gun mounted to the right. The 30mm MK44 has a maximum rate of fire of up to 100 rounds a minute but would typically fire short bursts to conserve ammunition.

Either commander or gunner can aim and fire the weapons, and it also features manual back-up controls

Mounted either side of the turret are two anti-tank guided weapon (ATGW) to enable targets to be engage at longer ranges. The ATGW would normally be selected by the end user and would be common for other applications.

These could be of the semi-active command-to-line-of-sight (SACLOS) or the more recent automatic-command-to-line-of sight (ACLOS).

For the 30mm dual-feed cannon a total of 310 rounds of ready use ammunition are carried, while for the 7.62mm MG a total of 1,200 rounds of ready use ammunition are carried.

If required the 30mm MK44 Chain gun could be swapped for the larger Northrop Grumman SuperShot 40mm Chain Gun which fires 40mm x 180mm ammunition.

Two banks of electrically operated 76 mm smoke dischargers are fitted to the turret and these can be coupled to the laser detectors.

As usual there are a number of turret options which include a roof mounted remote weapon station (RWS) armed with a 7.62 mm MG and acoustic gunfire sensors.

Tuber-II turret is of all welded steel armour with an applique layer of passive armour for a higher level of ballistic protection.

Shephard's IDEX 2025 coverage is sponsored by Shephard News Subscriptions:

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

TEBER-II 30/40