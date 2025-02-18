IDEX 2025: DroneShield heralds “incredibly strong” start to 2025, as it works to overcome capacity challenges

Australian counter-UAS provider DroneShield has said it has seen an “incredibly strong” start to 2025 for its products from customers as it works to overcome capacity and hiring challenges to scale up the business.

“It’s much stronger than we anticipated early on, and we’re looking to see exponential growth [in 2025]” confirmed Louis Gamarra, sales director at DroneShield.

Bursting onto the international market after its CUAS products were utilised in Ukraine, DroneShield is now working on solidifying its own base in Australia to better serve its domestic and growing international customer base.

According to DroneShield, the Drone Sentry-X Mark 2 has risen to become one of its ‘flagship’ products, with the manufacturer producing around 50 units per month at its headquarters in Sydney, Australia, although it reportedly has capacity to do “significantly” more. With up to a 3km detection range, it is designed to be mounted on military vehicles, surface vessels and uncrewed platforms, and forms part of the overall DroneSentry modular system.

Customers are also purchasing more of its products, with orders going up in number as it becomes trusted.

The company noted: “The average [order] value is increasing too. Some customers, who bought five [of our products], we’re now selling 20 to as our solutions are becoming more trusted.”

Technology roadmap growth

Growth is not just on the cards financially, but also for its product portfolio too, the company said.

“We’ve a technology roadmap that’s very challenging and very exciting,” Gamarra said. “I think it [the roadmap] is really going to take the market by storm.” DroneShield, to combat its challenges, is reportedly working in anticipation of future battlespace challenges and also potential “further capabilities” in existing current generation products.

Recent business expansion announcements include becoming part of the AUKUS export framework, announced in February 2025, enabling the export of goods to the US and the UK without the need for an export license.

Australia is also currently looking to create its own CUAS system, with DroneShield as one of the companies submitting for the tender request put out on 30 January.

Currently, a main challenge for DroneShield comes in the form of space constraints to meet the increasing demands for its products. In 2024 it opened a new 2,000ft headquarters in Sydney to deliver more than US$400 million in hardware and software orders per year to meet a growing sales pipeline.

For 2025, the company is looking to boost domestic production and build out capacity for its team. Now sitting at around 250 to 300 employees, it reportedly opened a third floor to accommodate the growth in headcount in its Sydney HQ and is looking to recruit more talent.

“We’re scaling rapidly,” confirmed Gamarra. “Our biggest challenge [now] is finding the talent. The scale is really important to us and we want to significantly increase revenue for 2025.”

