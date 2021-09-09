Where courage meets Technology - IAI at DSEI London (sponsored)

US Army awards another M270A2 deal to Lockheed Martin
Work on the latest M270A2 contract is due for completion in March 2025.
This video is brought to you by Israel Aerospace Industries.
During DSEI 2021, IAI will demonstrate its wide range of innovative, ground-breaking and cost-effective defence solutions that provide combat-proven, decisive effects in Maritime, Land, Air, Space and Cyber/Electro-Magnetic domains and in Joint contexts.
At the forefront of its offerings this year will be:
SEA SERPENT - the most advanced anti-surface missile in the free world.
MMR Radar – a highly agile, high probability of intercept detection system.
MINI-HARPY – the most versatile, modern representative of a highly lethal family of loitering munitions.
MARITIME HERON – operationally proven, high endurance and highly sophisticated multi-sensor and data transfer air platform for maritime barrier, homeland security and interception missions.
GROUND ROBOTICS – cutting-edge vehicles and applications.
MMA – Operational advanced Multi Mission ground Surveillance Aircraft
Work on the latest M270A2 contract is due for completion in March 2025.
Hanwha Defense of South Korea has an eye on the future Mobile Fires Platform for the British Army as it prepares to exhibit at DSEI 2021.
Shephard Media is launching a new venture at DSEI this year. After consulting with readers, there was a clear desire to hear more opinion and ...
Helsinki and Stockholm progress towards joint procurement of infantry weapons and associated equipment.
As the US Army drives its new programmes for long-range precision fires weapons forward, two of them are expected to come to fruition in the next couple of years.
RAFAEL, a global leader in the defence industry, showcases its comprehensive line of advanced, combat-proven solutions for land, sea & air, effectively countering evolving threats. Visit us at Stand # H5-220 at DSEI.