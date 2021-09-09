Where courage meets Technology - IAI at DSEI London (sponsored)

This video is brought to you by Israel Aerospace Industries.

During DSEI 2021, IAI will demonstrate its wide range of innovative, ground-breaking and cost-effective defence solutions that provide combat-proven, decisive effects in Maritime, Land, Air, Space and Cyber/Electro-Magnetic domains and in Joint contexts.

At the forefront of its offerings this year will be:

SEA SERPENT - the most advanced anti-surface missile in the free world.

MMR Radar – a highly agile, high probability of intercept detection system.

MINI-HARPY – the most versatile, modern representative of a highly lethal family of loitering munitions.

MARITIME HERON – operationally proven, high endurance and highly sophisticated multi-sensor and data transfer air platform for maritime barrier, homeland security and interception missions.

GROUND ROBOTICS – cutting-edge vehicles and applications.

MMA – Operational advanced Multi Mission ground Surveillance Aircraft