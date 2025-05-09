How Ukraine’s wartime innovators are redefining tactical communication

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Dnipro-based entrepreneur Misha Rudominski was chasing his childhood space dream as he raised a funding round to scale up his rocket company Promin. Then, when Russian tanks crossed Ukraine’s borders, Promin’s investors got cold feet and Rudominski’s priorities changed.

By July 2022, Rudominski had put Promin into a minimalist mode and founded HIMERA, which develops tactical communication systems that can keep Ukraine’s defenders securely connected despite omnipresent electronic jamming.

Within less than three years, the company’s engineers have developed and tested 20 versions of their radios and 80 versions of firmware. Since its conception, HIMERA has