To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • How Ukraine’s wartime innovators are redefining tactical communication

How Ukraine’s wartime innovators are redefining tactical communication

9th May 2025 - 10:15 GMT | by Tereza Pultarova

RSS

A Ukrainian soldier operates a tactical radio system designed to withstand electronic jamming on the frontlines. (Photo HIMERA)

A Ukrainian company in a race against Russian jammers has been demonstrating how the country’s innovative start-ups have been beating the West at its own game.

Before Russia invaded Ukraine, Dnipro-based entrepreneur Misha Rudominski was chasing his childhood space dream as he raised a funding round to scale up his rocket company Promin. Then, when Russian tanks crossed Ukraine’s borders, Promin’s investors got cold feet and Rudominski’s priorities changed.

By July 2022, Rudominski had put Promin into a minimalist mode and founded HIMERA, which develops tactical communication systems that can keep Ukraine’s defenders securely connected despite omnipresent electronic jamming.

Within less than three years, the company’s engineers have developed and tested 20 versions of their radios and 80 versions of firmware. Since its conception, HIMERA has

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tereza Pultarova

Author

Tereza Pultarova

Tereza Pultarova is a freelance space journalist based in the UK.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us