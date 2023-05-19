Hensoldt sends more air defence radars to Ukraine
Germany's Hensoldt has announced it is supplying six more TRML-4D surveillance radars to boost Ukraine's air defences.
Under an order worth over €100 million, the radars will be delivered in the second half of the 2023 following training of their Ukrainian operators.
Hensoldt already has several TRML-4D radars under contract for Ukraine as part of the IRIS-T SLM air defence system.
Related Articles
US awards missile and radar contracts to boost air defence
What has the US learned from the Ukraine war about missile defence?
Hensoldt boosts performance of Kalaetron airborne electronic attack system
Thomas Müller, CEO of Hensoldt, said: 'The information from the TRML-4D feeds into Ukraine's national air situation picture, protecting Ukrainian citizens. We are proud to be able to deliver this much-needed equipment at short notice.'
The TRML-4D uses active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology with multiple digitally-shaped beams. It is capable of early detection of various types of aerial targets such as aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles. It supports detection and tracking of about 1,500 targets in a radius of up to 250km.
More from Land Warfare
-
BAE Systems lands three-year US Army contract for precision weapons R&D
BAE Systems has been awarded a further $72.5 million R&D contract to work on long-range cannon-fired guided munitions for the US Army.
-
Rheinmetall, Elbit test-fire automated howitzer system
Rheinmetall and Elbit have test-fired a new 155mm wheeled howitzer system aimed primarily at fulfilling Germany's Future System, Indirect Fire, Medium-Range (ZukSysIndF) requirement.
-
TenCate gets to work on armour system for Spain's Dragon VCR combat vehicle
TenCate Advanced Armour, in partnership with TESS Defence, has commenced full production of the composite armour elements for Spain's 8x8 Dragon VCR combat vehicle programme.
-
Australia orders more Bushmaster 4x4 vehicles from Thales in vital orderbook boost
Australia has ordered dozens more Bushmaster vehicles to replenish army stocks, providing a much-needed boost to the manufacturer's backlog.
-
Montenegro extends defence export agreement with Israel
Elbit Systems is to supply 120mm mortar systems and training services to Montenegro under the Balkan republic's third government-to-government defence agreement with Israel.
-
Elbit America enhances capacity to produce ground systems with new facility
The new 135,000 ft² installation in South Carolina will function as the company’s ground combat vehicle assembly and integration centre of excellence.