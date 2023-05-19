Hensoldt sends more air defence radars to Ukraine

Germany's Hensoldt has announced it is supplying six more TRML-4D surveillance radars to boost Ukraine's air defences.

Under an order worth over €100 million, the radars will be delivered in the second half of the 2023 following training of their Ukrainian operators.

Hensoldt already has several TRML-4D radars under contract for Ukraine as part of the IRIS-T SLM air defence system.

Thomas Müller, CEO of Hensoldt, said: 'The information from the TRML-4D feeds into Ukraine's national air situation picture, protecting Ukrainian citizens. We are proud to be able to deliver this much-needed equipment at short notice.'

The TRML-4D uses active electronically scanned array (AESA) technology with multiple digitally-shaped beams. It is capable of early detection of various types of aerial targets such as aircraft, helicopters and cruise missiles. It supports detection and tracking of about 1,500 targets in a radius of up to 250km.