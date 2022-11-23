US awards missile and radar contracts to boost air defence
The US DoD awarded Raytheon Missiles & Defense a $113,9 million modification to a previously awarded contract on 18 November for production and delivery of additional AIM-9X missiles.
Lot 22 requirements will now include 145 AIM-9X Block II all-up round tactical missiles (104 for the US Army and 41 for the USN) and various Block II air training missiles for all US services as well as other associated equipment.
Work will be carried out in various states of the US.
The AIM-9X Block I Sidewinder is the most widely used AAM on US and allied fighter aircraft and can also
Russia developing home-grown Switchblade equivalent, footage suggests
Evidence suggests individual groups of Russian military advisers are circumventing traditional state procurement channels to get new weapon systems such as loitering munitions into the hands of Donbas militias.
UK FCAS combat aircraft programme expands tech support with new contract
The UK MoD's Future Combat Air System (FCAS) enterprise has contracted QinetiQ and its industry partners to provide technical support for the programme over the next three years.
Taiwan’s army gets a boost in battlefield reconnaissance
Inspired by Ukraine, Taiwan is going all out to introduce new indigenously manufactured UAVs.
Boeing slashes number of defence business units after heavy losses
After reporting significant losses and delays on major programmes, Boeing has announced the consolidation of its defence divisions.