US awards missile and radar contracts to boost air defence

23rd November 2022 - 18:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The AIM-9X Block II variant incorporates a new fuse and a forward-quarter data link capability within the radar’s field of regard. (Photo: US DoD)

New modifications to existing Department of Defense contracts cover the latest AIM-9X air-to-air missiles and active electronically scanned array radars for the F-16.

The US DoD awarded Raytheon Missiles & Defense a $113,9 million modification to a previously awarded contract on 18 November for production and delivery of additional AIM-9X missiles.

Lot 22 requirements will now include 145 AIM-9X Block II all-up round tactical missiles (104 for the US Army and 41 for the USN) and various Block II air training missiles for all US services as well as other associated equipment.

Work will be carried out in various states of the US.

The AIM-9X Block I Sidewinder is the most widely used AAM on US and allied fighter aircraft and can also

