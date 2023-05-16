Hensoldt boosts performance of Kalaetron airborne electronic attack system

After testing its Kalaetron Attack EW system against multiple air defence radars in ground and flight trials, Hensoldt has increased the range of the equipment by making modifications in the installation on the aircraft and implementing further jamming modes.

The work was carried out on a mission-typical installation on board a PC-12 test aircraft, simultaneously proving electromagnetic compatibility with on-board systems.

Christoph Ruffner, head of the Spectrum Dominance & Airborne Solutions division at Hensoldt said: 'With the successful ground tests and the upcoming test flights, we fulfil the requirements for participation in Bundeswehr exercises and trials.'

Kalaetron Attack is designed as an escort jammer for for the Eurofighter Typhoon but can also be scaled for use in land- or ship-based applications.

In addition to using cognitive elements of AI, the system's core components are a digitalised broadband sensor and electronically controllable jammer. Metallic 3D printing has enabled a condensed design electronic components so the jammer can be more easily integrated into common standard pod formats or directly on an airframe.

Hensoldt plans to combine the jammer with the Kalaetron Integral signal intelligence system as the next development step.