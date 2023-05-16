To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Hensoldt boosts performance of Kalaetron airborne electronic attack system

Hensoldt boosts performance of Kalaetron airborne electronic attack system

16th May 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

While primarily designed for installation on combat aircraft such as Germany's Typhoons, Kalaetron Attack can also be used in ground and naval applications. (Photo: Hensoldt)

Hensoldt has increased the effective range of its Kalaetron Attack EW jamming pod following flight trials and next plans to integrate the system with a SIGINT package.

After testing its Kalaetron Attack EW system against multiple air defence radars in ground and flight trials, Hensoldt has increased the range of the equipment by making modifications in the installation on the aircraft and implementing further jamming modes. 

The work was carried out on a mission-typical installation on board a PC-12 test aircraft, simultaneously proving electromagnetic compatibility with on-board systems.

Christoph Ruffner, head of the Spectrum Dominance & Airborne Solutions division at Hensoldt said: 'With the successful ground tests and the upcoming test flights, we fulfil the requirements for participation in Bundeswehr exercises and trials.'

Related Articles

Hensoldt jammers outfox air defence radar in new trials

CAES to supply new radio frequency jammers for US Navy Growler aircraft

Leonardo delivers first ECRS Mk2 radar prototype for RAF Typhoon fleet

Kalaetron Attack is designed as an escort jammer for for the Eurofighter Typhoon but can also be scaled for use in land- or ship-based applications.

In addition to using cognitive elements of AI, the system's core components are a digitalised broadband sensor and electronically controllable jammer. Metallic 3D printing has enabled a condensed design electronic components so the jammer can be more easily integrated into common standard pod formats or directly on an airframe. 

Hensoldt plans to combine the jammer with the Kalaetron Integral signal intelligence system as the next development step.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us