Hensoldt releases containerised version of Twinvis passive radar

The Twinvis Military Sheltered is based on the existing system which is a set-up kit for customer integration but the newest version is designed to be flexible and easily deployed from military trucks and trailers. It can be set up and dismantled in the field by just two people.

The system has a high-performance antenna unit as well as processor and infrastructure components and as a passive system does not transmit but locates targets by evaluating reflected signals.. The modular system architecture enables the processing of multiple digital frequency bands.

The system uses existing VHF and UHF transmissions from analogue and digital radio. Depending on frequency the system can detect signals up to 250km away and has a track update of <0.5 seconds.

According to a company statement, it offers users the ability to plan incremental upgrades for the future and several systems are under contract with customers inside and outside NATO.

Head of naval and ground radars at Hensoldt, Markus Rothmaier said: ‘The system is highly mobile and networkable in real time for this purpose and it can do so either as an autonomously operating cluster of several distributed passive radars or paired with powerful air defence systems with active radar sensors.'