US Army explores NASCAR technology

Familiar with the challenging environment of NASCAR racing tracks, Hendrick Motorsports has been applying its experience to develop solutions for military users.

One example is the Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount (STEED) cart, which is undergoing trials with the US Army and USMC.

STEED is an all-terrain, zero-emissions and electric payload platform which can carry up to 226kg for ranges of 24-48km (depending on the cargo).

Rhegan Flanagan, director of government programmes at Hendrick Motorsports, explained to Shephard that STEED has the ability to export power for expeditionary units.

Its batteries can supply power on a 72h mission and be recharged via solar energy …