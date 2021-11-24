US Army explores NASCAR technology

Bangladesh receives VT5 tanks plus other equipment
Light tanks, MANPADS, air defence radars, reconnaissance vehicles and amphibious tanks have all been on Bangladesh's shopping list of late.
Familiar with the challenging environment of NASCAR racing tracks, Hendrick Motorsports has been applying its experience to develop solutions for military users.
One example is the Silent Tactical Energy Enhanced Dismount (STEED) cart, which is undergoing trials with the US Army and USMC.
STEED is an all-terrain, zero-emissions and electric payload platform which can carry up to 226kg for ranges of 24-48km (depending on the cargo).
Rhegan Flanagan, director of government programmes at Hendrick Motorsports, explained to Shephard that STEED has the ability to export power for expeditionary units.
Its batteries can supply power on a 72h mission and be recharged via solar energy …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Light tanks, MANPADS, air defence radars, reconnaissance vehicles and amphibious tanks have all been on Bangladesh's shopping list of late.
The First Win from Thailand has gained a third export customer.
Frazer-Nash is working with Dstl’s Future Ground Combat Vehicle team to develop and test generic architectures for the next generation of UGVs.
UK SME to provide escape lighting systems for integration on Boxer MIV vehicles.
A project to convert and test 20 M113AS4 optionally crewed APCs is just one of the UGV projects that Australia is currently engaged in.
Despite a recent raft of LoIs for medium and heavy UGVs, the head of the Turkish defence procurement agency SSB is urging a faster pace.