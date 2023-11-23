Hanwha Aerospace to supply artillery propelling charges to BAE Systems

BAE Systems has awarded a US$130 million contract to supply 155mm artillery bi-modular charge systems to South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace.

Hanwha’s Bi-Modular Charge Systems, HW70 and HW50, have been developed using NATO-standard 39/52 calibre 155mm guns and L15, BAE Systems’ NATO standard ammunition. The modular charge system (MCS) eliminates the requirement for swabbing the barrel between fires as it burns cleanly upon ignition, thereby leaving little to no residue and increasing the system’s rate of fire.

Jae-il Son, president and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, remarked: ‘Our 155mm Artillery MCS will effectively meet NATO’s ammunition needs, enhancing the operational efficiency of weapon systems by leveraging Hanwha's robust production capabilities and BAE Systems’ expertise.’

Glynn Plant, managing director of Land UK at BAE Systems, added: ‘Our order for the supply of modular charge systems demonstrates the compatibility of the Hanwha Aerospace MCS system with our 155mm ammunition.’

The announcement was made during a week where South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the UK, marking the first state visit by a South Korean leader to the country in a decade and the first to be hosted by King Charles III since his coronation in May.

Earlier in the week, Hanwha Aerospace teamed up with another UK defence contractor, Babcock International, when the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore global business development opportunities.

Jae-il Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, said: ‘This MoU deepens our already strong connection with Babcock, as well as our dedication to South Korea-UK defence ties as we work together to address global defence challenges.’

Earlier this year, Hanwha Aerospace affiliate Hanwha Ocean signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement with Babcock to cooperate on shipbuilding and sustainment in support of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) and Victoria in Service Support Contract (VISSC).