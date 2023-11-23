Hanwha Aerospace to supply artillery propelling charges to BAE Systems
BAE Systems has awarded a US$130 million contract to supply 155mm artillery bi-modular charge systems to South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace.
Hanwha’s Bi-Modular Charge Systems, HW70 and HW50, have been developed using NATO-standard 39/52 calibre 155mm guns and L15, BAE Systems’ NATO standard ammunition. The modular charge system (MCS) eliminates the requirement for swabbing the barrel between fires as it burns cleanly upon ignition, thereby leaving little to no residue and increasing the system’s rate of fire.
Jae-il Son, president and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, remarked: ‘Our 155mm Artillery MCS will effectively meet NATO’s ammunition needs, enhancing the operational efficiency of weapon systems by leveraging Hanwha's robust production capabilities and BAE Systems’ expertise.’
Glynn Plant, managing director of Land UK at BAE Systems, added: ‘Our order for the supply of modular charge systems demonstrates the compatibility of the Hanwha Aerospace MCS system with our 155mm ammunition.’
The announcement was made during a week where South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the UK, marking the first state visit by a South Korean leader to the country in a decade and the first to be hosted by King Charles III since his coronation in May.
Earlier in the week, Hanwha Aerospace teamed up with another UK defence contractor, Babcock International, when the two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore global business development opportunities.
Jae-il Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, said: ‘This MoU deepens our already strong connection with Babcock, as well as our dedication to South Korea-UK defence ties as we work together to address global defence challenges.’
Earlier this year, Hanwha Aerospace affiliate Hanwha Ocean signed a Technical Cooperation Agreement with Babcock to cooperate on shipbuilding and sustainment in support of the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project (CPSP) and Victoria in Service Support Contract (VISSC).
More from Land Warfare
-
Rheinmetall to provide rear-facing camera for Warrior IFVs
Rheinmetall Electronics’ Trailblazer camera has been in service on the UK’s Boxer Mechanised Infantry Vehicles (MIVs) and has been been planned for the Challenger 3 MBT programme.
-
Detroit Arsenal delivers bumper month for Oshkosh Defense
Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, has selected Oshkosh Defense for multiple deals in November including contracts for medium equipment trailers and JLTVs for domestic forces and international allies.
-
Israel Aerospace Industries signs two loitering munitions deals
IAI has developed several loitering munitions or attack UAS including Harpy NG, Harop, Rotem and Mini Harpy. It has also been developing Point Blank, described as a 'hand-launched electro-optical guided missile' but much like the company's loitering munitions can dwell while confirming a target's nature.
-
US Southern Command seeks industry partners to modernise its ISR inventory
SOUTHCOM is interested in testing advanced sensors and technologies fitted with artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, as well as with renewable energy or alternative power sources.
-
Leopard MBT: Alpha beast finally gets to work after a long slumber
Leopard MBTs are German-made main battle tanks that have been in service since the Cold War and have undergone several upgrades to remain competitive in modern warfare. This article traces the history and development of the Leopard 1 and 2, its variants, its operational service and its future prospects.
-
Japan set to join US, UK and Australia as owner of Tomahawk missiles
The Tomahawk, a tactical, land-attack cruise missile which can be fired from surface platforms, submarines or aircraft, has primarily been used by the US Navy and the UK Royal Navy. Japan requested 400 missiles last month and the US Government has approved the purchase.