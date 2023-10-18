AUSA 2023: Hanwha K9 Thunder becomes ‘best-selling’ 155mm SP artillery system
South Korean arms manufacturer Hanwha has seen its 155mm 52-calibre K9 Thunder self-propelled (SP) artillery system become the world’s best-selling SP artillery system in its class.
More than 2,400 have been under contract or delivered, according to John Kelly, president and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA.
The largest user, the South Korean Army, has been in the process of upgrading its original K9 Thunder to the latest K9A2 standard.
Kelley said: ‘A number of existing customers are also considering this upgrade which is the baseline for future export customers.’
The K9A2 is one of the contenders for the British Army
