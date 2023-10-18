To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2023: Hanwha K9 Thunder becomes ‘best-selling’ 155mm SP artillery system

18th October 2023 - 15:17 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington DC

The 155mm 52-calibre K9A1 Thunder SP artillery system with K10 Ammunition Resupply Vehicle to the immediate rear. (Photo: Christopher F Foss)

Hanwha’s K9 Thunder customers are considering upgrading their equipment to the K9A2 following the South Korean Army’s example.

South Korean arms manufacturer Hanwha has seen its 155mm 52-calibre K9 Thunder self-propelled (SP) artillery system become the world’s best-selling SP artillery system in its class.

More than 2,400 have been under contract or delivered, according to John Kelly, president and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA.

The largest user, the South Korean Army, has been in the process of upgrading its original K9 Thunder to the latest K9A2 standard.

Kelley said: ‘A number of existing customers are also considering this upgrade which is the baseline for future export customers.’

The K9A2 is one of the contenders for the British Army

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

