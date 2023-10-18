Hanwha shows off new 40mm automated air defence system
Hanwha used the opportunity occasioned by Seoul ADEX 2023 to unveil a new automated air defence concept designed to counter UAV and aircraft threats approaching populated areas or military installations.
Simply termed the ‘40mm Automated Air Defence System’, the idea is to create a 24-hour system that ensures rapid response to airborne threats.
The system comprises just two personnel in an engagement control station, a radar vehicle and a network of uncrewed 40mm twin-barrel cannons. It is designed to be fixed rather than mobile.
The radar detects approaching threats possessing cross-sections as small as 0.03m², sufficient to recognise commercial-size UAS.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
AUSA 2023: GM Defense shows the flexibility of ISV vehicles with two new variants
The C-UAS and the Mission Power demonstrators were among the most recent additions to the Infantry Squad Vehicle family.
-
AUSA 2023: US Army gets first CATV
BAE Systems Hagglunds in Sweden is now ramping up production of the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) for the US Army following a contract award in August 2022 worth $278 million.