Hanwha shows off new 40mm automated air defence system

Hanwha used the opportunity occasioned by Seoul ADEX 2023 to unveil a new automated air defence concept designed to counter UAV and aircraft threats approaching populated areas or military installations.

Simply termed the ‘40mm Automated Air Defence System’, the idea is to create a 24-hour system that ensures rapid response to airborne threats.

The system comprises just two personnel in an engagement control station, a radar vehicle and a network of uncrewed 40mm twin-barrel cannons. It is designed to be fixed rather than mobile.

The radar detects approaching threats possessing cross-sections as small as 0.03m², sufficient to recognise commercial-size UAS.