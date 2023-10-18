To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hanwha shows off new 40mm automated air defence system

18th October 2023 - 07:49 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Seoul

Hanwha has proposed a 40mm automated air defence system to protect installations or urban areas. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

Hanwha continues to innovate with a new cannon-based automated air defence system and lasers.

Hanwha used the opportunity occasioned by Seoul ADEX 2023 to unveil a new automated air defence concept designed to counter UAV and aircraft threats approaching populated areas or military installations.

Simply termed the ‘40mm Automated Air Defence System’, the idea is to create a 24-hour system that ensures rapid response to airborne threats.

The system comprises just two personnel in an engagement control station, a radar vehicle and a network of uncrewed 40mm twin-barrel cannons. It is designed to be fixed rather than mobile.

The radar detects approaching threats possessing cross-sections as small as 0.03m², sufficient to recognise commercial-size UAS.

Gordon Arthur

Author

Gordon Arthur

Gordon Arthur is the Asia Pacific editor for Shephard Media.

Read full bio

