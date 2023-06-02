GM Defense, Black Sage partner up to add drone defences to military vehicles

GM Defense and Black Sage Technologies have announced a teaming agreement to explore development of a C-UAS solution for use on the former company's military vehicles.

The two firms will collaborate on research, development and market viability of a C-UAS solution for platforms such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV).

At the CANSEC 2023 trade show, GM Defense exhibited a four-seat ISV Multi-Mission and Logistics vehicle equipped with Black Sage’s Sawtooth C-UAS package.

Related Articles

AUSA 2022: GM Defense plans new capabilities for ISV family

Canada accelerates acquisition of anti-tank, C-UAS and air defence capabilities

US Army awards Raytheon $237m contract for drone defence technology

This uses open-architecture software and hardware platforms to deliver data fusion, automated target recognition, threat evaluation and ISR functionality.

Additionally, the C-UAS solution offers kinetic and non-kinetic effectors using Black Sage's DefenseOS C2 system.

'We understand how critical optionality is for our customers, who look for ways to outmanoeuvre increasingly complex threats from around the globe,' said Steve duMont, GM Defense president. 'Our teaming agreement with Black Sage helps us offer greater flexibility to warfighters while continuing to develop mobility solutions that perform in diverse environments.'