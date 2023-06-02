To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • GM Defense, Black Sage partner up to add drone defences to military vehicles

2nd June 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

GM Defense is looking to add a C-UAS capability to vehicles such as its ISV. (Photo: GM Defense)

GM Defense has partnered with Black Sage Technologies to develop an integrated counter-uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS) capability for tactical military vehicles.

GM Defense and Black Sage Technologies have announced a teaming agreement to explore development of a C-UAS solution for use on the former company's military vehicles. 

The two firms will collaborate on research, development and market viability of a C-UAS solution for platforms such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV).

At the CANSEC 2023 trade show, GM Defense exhibited a four-seat ISV Multi-Mission and Logistics vehicle equipped with Black Sage’s Sawtooth C-UAS package.

This uses open-architecture software and hardware platforms to deliver data fusion, automated target recognition, threat evaluation and ISR functionality. 

Additionally, the C-UAS solution offers kinetic and non-kinetic effectors using Black Sage's DefenseOS C2 system.

'We understand how critical optionality is for our customers, who look for ways to outmanoeuvre increasingly complex threats from around the globe,' said Steve duMont, GM Defense president. 'Our teaming agreement with Black Sage helps us offer greater flexibility to warfighters while continuing to develop mobility solutions that perform in diverse environments.'

