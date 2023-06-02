GM Defense, Black Sage partner up to add drone defences to military vehicles
GM Defense and Black Sage Technologies have announced a teaming agreement to explore development of a C-UAS solution for use on the former company's military vehicles.
The two firms will collaborate on research, development and market viability of a C-UAS solution for platforms such as the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV).
At the CANSEC 2023 trade show, GM Defense exhibited a four-seat ISV Multi-Mission and Logistics vehicle equipped with Black Sage’s Sawtooth C-UAS package.
This uses open-architecture software and hardware platforms to deliver data fusion, automated target recognition, threat evaluation and ISR functionality.
Additionally, the C-UAS solution offers kinetic and non-kinetic effectors using Black Sage's DefenseOS C2 system.
'We understand how critical optionality is for our customers, who look for ways to outmanoeuvre increasingly complex threats from around the globe,' said Steve duMont, GM Defense president. 'Our teaming agreement with Black Sage helps us offer greater flexibility to warfighters while continuing to develop mobility solutions that perform in diverse environments.'
More from Land Warfare
Bundeswehr orders 57 Rheinmetall heavy trucks
The German Bundeswehr has ordered 57 HX81 trucks worth over €50 million from Rheinmetall.
Poland forges ahead with air defence integration
Poland is exploring integrating Northrop Grumman's IBCS command and control system with the short-range elements of its multi-layer air defence network as it seeks to accelerate delivery of the capability.
Turkiye's Tayfun ballistic missile heads for mass production after second test firing
The second test firing in May used a different mobile launcher to the first, as developer Roketsan says the short-range ballistic missile is ready for mass production.