US Army awards Raytheon $237m contract for drone defence technology
The two capabilities are part of the US Army’s Low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System (LIDS).
The contract covers fixed-site and mobile systems and several effectors to support the US Army’s Central Command Operations.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense Land Warfare & Air Defense president Tom Laliberty said: ‘The KuRFS radar and Coyote effectors effectively detect and defeat unmanned aircraft systems, an increasingly evident and global threat,
Related Articles
US Army confirms SRC as E-LIDS provider
US Navy solicits Raytheon and Lockheed for carrier-suitable hypersonic weapon
US Army awards Raytheon $237m contract for drone defence technology
‘LIDS is operationally deployed, providing a proven, reliable, and essential layer of defense against enemy drones.’
The KuRFS radar and Ku720 mobile sensing radar offer persistent identification and tracking of airborne targets.
The Coyote Block 2 effector can defeat single drones and swarms of varying sizes.
LIDS also incorporates Northrop Grumman’s Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAADC2) system and electronic warfare capability from Syracuse Research.
More from Land Warfare
-
Germany buys additional BvS10 all-terrain vehicles
Germany is procuring an additional 227 ultra-mobile, all-terrain BvS10 vehicles from BAE Systems through a framework agreement.
-
Germany moves to upgrade Puma armoured vehicles as additional procurement remains on hold
Germany is spending €770 million to bring all its Puma infantry fighting vehicle inventory up to a uniform S1 design standard by 2029.
-
European countries progress with Common Armoured Vehicle System programme
Sweden has placed an order for 20 Patria CAVS armoured vehicles, with Germany officially joining the collaborative effort by signing a technical agreement.
-
New Turkish 81mm mortar system ready for production after seven years in development
Saver Advanced Defense Technologies has unveiled a new 81mm breech-loading mortar design with a novel trigger firing mode.
-
L&T to build prototype of India’s light tank
The Indian Army is desperate to get a light tank so as to improve its deployment of armour into mountainous border areas.