US Army awards Raytheon $237m contract for drone defence technology

25th April 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The US Army's LIDS counter-drone capability. (Photo: Raytheon)

The US Army has awarded Raytheon a $237 million contract for Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensors (KuRFS) and Coyote effectors to defeat UAVs.

The two capabilities are part of the US Army’s Low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System (LIDS).

The contract covers fixed-site and mobile systems and several effectors to support the US Army’s Central Command Operations.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense Land Warfare & Air Defense president Tom Laliberty said: ‘The KuRFS radar and Coyote effectors effectively detect and defeat unmanned aircraft systems, an increasingly evident and global threat,

‘LIDS is operationally deployed, providing a proven, reliable, and essential layer of defense against enemy drones.’

The KuRFS radar and Ku720 mobile sensing radar offer persistent identification and tracking of airborne targets.

The Coyote Block 2 effector can defeat single drones and swarms of varying sizes.

LIDS also incorporates Northrop Grumman’s Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAADC2) system and electronic warfare capability from Syracuse Research.

