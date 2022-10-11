To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AUSA 2022: GM Defense plans new capabilities for ISV family

11th October 2022 - 15:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

RSS

All-Electric Military Concept Vehicle as seen at AUSA 2022. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira)

GM Defense is working on counter-drone and Arctic versions of the Infantry Squad Vehicle.

After equipping two units of the US Army with the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), GM Defense (GMD) is now working on adding new capabilities to this family of platforms with C-UAS and Arctic versions.

Speaking to Shephard, GMD President Stephen DuMont explained that the need to broaden ISV capabilities came directly from soldier feedback.

‘We are an organization that listens to our customers, and by listening to their needs, we are able to visualise adaptation’, DuMont claimed.

For the C-UAS version, GMD has adapted the back of the platform to carry a laser-based system. This variant will be built on the two-passenger ISV, which

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us