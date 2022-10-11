AUSA 2022: GM Defense plans new capabilities for ISV family

After equipping two units of the US Army with the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), GM Defense (GMD) is now working on adding new capabilities to this family of platforms with C-UAS and Arctic versions.

Speaking to Shephard, GMD President Stephen DuMont explained that the need to broaden ISV capabilities came directly from soldier feedback.

‘We are an organization that listens to our customers, and by listening to their needs, we are able to visualise adaptation’, DuMont claimed.

For the C-UAS version, GMD has adapted the back of the platform to carry a laser-based system. This variant will be built on the two-passenger ISV, which