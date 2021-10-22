GM Defense bets on electric power

Vehicle manufacturer GM Defense is paying close attention to hybrid capabilities to prepare for the battlefield of tomorrow, and it showcased its latest electric power pack at the AUSA 2021 exhibition in Washington DC last week.

The 24-module and double-stacked Ultium battery pack offers the flexibility to use pouch cells stacked either vertically or horizontally, allowing to build vehicles in multiple configurations as well as upgrade existing GM Defense platforms.

GM estimates that Ultium provides energy for three quiet electric motors developing up to 1,000hp and can be integrated into a diverse fleet of electric vehicles.

Angela Ambrose, VP for government relations and communications, …