GM Defense bets on electric power

22nd October 2021 - 12:45 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The ﻿Ultium battery pack provides energy for three quiet electric motors (photo – Flavia Camargos Pereira)

GM Defense has developed a battery pack that offers the flexibility to use pouch cells stacked either vertically or horizontally. It also allows vehicles to be built in multiple configurations and offers an upgrade path for legacy GM Defense vehicles.

Vehicle manufacturer GM Defense is paying close attention to hybrid capabilities to prepare for the battlefield of tomorrow, and it showcased its latest electric power pack at the AUSA 2021 exhibition in Washington DC last week.

GM estimates that Ultium provides energy for three quiet electric motors developing up to 1,000hp and can be integrated into a diverse fleet of electric vehicles.

Angela Ambrose, VP for government relations and communications, …

