GM Defense bets on electric power

Equipment for ‘squad games’ emerges at Seoul ADEX
Major players such as Hanwha, Hyundai Rotem and S&T Motiv were all out in force at this year's Seoul ADEX with new equipment for land forces.
Vehicle manufacturer GM Defense is paying close attention to hybrid capabilities to prepare for the battlefield of tomorrow, and it showcased its latest electric power pack at the AUSA 2021 exhibition in Washington DC last week.
The 24-module and double-stacked Ultium battery pack offers the flexibility to use pouch cells stacked either vertically or horizontally, allowing to build vehicles in multiple configurations as well as upgrade existing GM Defense platforms.
GM estimates that Ultium provides energy for three quiet electric motors developing up to 1,000hp and can be integrated into a diverse fleet of electric vehicles.
Angela Ambrose, VP for government relations and communications, …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Major players such as Hanwha, Hyundai Rotem and S&T Motiv were all out in force at this year's Seoul ADEX with new equipment for land forces.
Netherlands defence procurement agency DMO has placed an order with Rheinmetall for artillery ammunition.
Ending a two-year risk mitigation activity, Rheinmetall has submitted its best and final offer to meet an Australian IFV requirement.
Ukroboronprom has finally shipped the BM Oplot MBT ordered by the US three years ago.
Argentinian Army augments its logistics vehicle fleet.
With the M2 Bradley IFV approaching retirement, the pressure is on for the US Army to select its successor. AUSA provided the opportunity for those with hats in the ring to reveal their designs.