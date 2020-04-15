Germany to gain artillery upgrade
The German Army plans to enhance its indirect-fire capability by upgrading its legacy PzH 2000 155 mm/52 calibre self-propelled (SP) howitzer, procuring new systems and enhancing its key target acquisition capability.
The PzH 2000 (pictured) currently has a crew of five, with the fuzed 155mm projectile being loaded via an automatic loading system and the Rheinmetall Modular Charge System (MCS) loaded manually.
For the PzH 2000 upgrade, obsolete subsystems will be replaced and secondary armament improved. Increased automation of the ammunition flow is expected to reduce the crew to three.
Maximum range depends on the projectile/MCS combination, which is typically
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Israel brings down drones using a laser, claiming operational first
The announced successful deployment of a prototype laser foreshadows Rafael Advanced Defense Systems’ plans to begin rolling out versions of its Iron Beam laser, beginning later this year.
-
Hanwha contracted to further develop long-range missile defence radar
The new Multi-Function Radar (MFR) is being developed under Phase II Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (L-SAM-II) and is planned to provide three to four times greater coverage than the earlier version of L-SAM.
-
Improved British Army Javelin launcher passes milestone as more missile orders placed
Almost US$2 billon has been placed in orders for the Javelin anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) in the past 18 months with the British Army just announcing firing of its Lightweight Command Launch Unit (LWCLU) over an extended range.
-
Dutch begin hunting for new vehicle for mechanised brigade
The Dutch Ministry of Defence (MoD) is looking for an off-the-shelf platform already in the hands of its military for its Combat General Purpose Vehicle (CGPV) programme. This means a likely showdown between BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 and FFG (Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft) ACSV G5.