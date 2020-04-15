To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany to gain artillery upgrade

15th April 2020 - 15:00 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

The German Army plans to enhance its indirect-fire capability by upgrading its legacy PzH 2000 155 mm/52 calibre self-propelled (SP) howitzer, procuring new systems and enhancing its key target acquisition capability.

The PzH 2000 (pictured) currently has a crew of five, with the fuzed 155mm projectile being loaded via an automatic loading system and the Rheinmetall Modular Charge System (MCS) loaded manually.

For the PzH 2000 upgrade, obsolete subsystems will be replaced and secondary armament improved. Increased automation of the ammunition flow is expected to reduce the crew to three.

Maximum range depends on the projectile/MCS combination, which is typically

