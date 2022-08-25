To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Germany introduces ASUL C-UAS system for field protection

25th August 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

ASUL will be used for for base perimeter defence in operations abroad. (Photo: Bundeswehr/Dirk Bannert)

Germany has introduced ASUL, a stationary C-UAS capability which can locate, classify, identify and engage small UAS weighing up to 25kg.

The German MoD has introduced a new C-UAS system to provide field protection for troops in operations abroad. ASUL is a stationary capability which can locate, classify and identify and engage small UAS weighing up to 25kg.

This modular system is also known as Guardion and was acquired by the German Armed Forces in 2020. The €40 million ($40.7 million) agreement covers procurement of five systems.

Supplied by German company ESG Elektroniksystem und Logistik in partnership with Hensoldt, ASUL results from cooperation in the area of counter-UAS between Diehl Defence, ESG and Rohde & Schwarz.

It is a bundled solution

