Germany introduces ASUL C-UAS system for field protection
The German MoD has introduced a new C-UAS system to provide field protection for troops in operations abroad. ASUL is a stationary capability which can locate, classify and identify and engage small UAS weighing up to 25kg.
This modular system is also known as Guardion and was acquired by the German Armed Forces in 2020. The €40 million ($40.7 million) agreement covers procurement of five systems.
Supplied by German company ESG Elektroniksystem und Logistik in partnership with Hensoldt, ASUL results from cooperation in the area of counter-UAS between Diehl Defence, ESG and Rohde & Schwarz.
It is a bundled solution
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Paramount Group introduces Marauder Mark 2 armoured vehicle
The Marauder 2 vehicle is an improved version of Paramount’s Marauder and features updated driver ergonomics, universal hull adaptability, interchangeable dashboard modules and steering wheel components.
-
US Army selects BAE Systems Beowulf for Cold Weather All Terrain Vehicle programme
The production award to BAE Systems is a firm, fixed-priced vehicle valued at approximately $278 million for an estimated total of 110 CATVs. The projected first delivery date is July 2023.
-
Brazil progresses with VBMT-LSR programme
The Brazilian Army has announced that the first batch of LMV-BR armoured vehicles has entered service with the 15th Mechanised Infantry Brigade. At least part of the fleet will be fitted with locally developed REMAX remote weapon stations.
-
MilDef signs 20-year framework agreement with NATO country
The SEK2.8 billion ($261 million) deal to support an armoured vehicle programme is the largest to date for MilDef and comprises deliveries of hardware, software, integration and lifecycle services.
-
Army-2022: Russian military moves to address artillery weaknesses
Russia is commencing series production of three new artillery systems and a specialised reconnaissance vehicle to address weaknesses highlighted by operational experience in Ukraine.