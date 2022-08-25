Germany introduces ASUL C-UAS system for field protection

The German MoD has introduced a new C-UAS system to provide field protection for troops in operations abroad. ASUL is a stationary capability which can locate, classify and identify and engage small UAS weighing up to 25kg.

This modular system is also known as Guardion and was acquired by the German Armed Forces in 2020. The €40 million ($40.7 million) agreement covers procurement of five systems.

Supplied by German company ESG Elektroniksystem und Logistik in partnership with Hensoldt, ASUL results from cooperation in the area of counter-UAS between Diehl Defence, ESG and Rohde & Schwarz.

It is a bundled solution