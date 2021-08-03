To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Defence Notes

ESG and IAI combine again

3rd August 2021 - 16:53 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

NEOS will be based on the IAI OPAL decentralised battle management system. (Photo: IAI)

German company works with IAI on ‘proven, agile and robust’ network-centric warfare solution.

ESG Elektroniksystem und Logistik is working on another joint project with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI),  with a cooperation agreement to provide the German Armed Forces with a ‘proven, agile and robust’ network-centric warfare solution.

The all-domain Network Enabled Operations Support (NEOS) solution is based on the OPAL system from IAI that is installed on a ‘diverse range’ of IDF combat platforms, the Israeli company announced.

It added: ‘Together, ESG and IAI will provide a developed cross-domain, cross-platform connectivity, combining the deep technological understanding and extensive experience of both companies.‘

IAI and its subsidiary Elta are also working with ESG Elektroniksystem und Logistik to manufacture and deliver 69 ELM-2180 WatchGuard tactical mobile radar systems for the German Army.

