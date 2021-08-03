ESG and IAI combine again

Crystal Group announces new ruggedized video appliances
Crystal Group introduces military- and IEC-compliant video encoder and IP KVM.
ESG Elektroniksystem und Logistik is working on another joint project with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), with a cooperation agreement to provide the German Armed Forces with a ‘proven, agile and robust’ network-centric warfare solution.
The all-domain Network Enabled Operations Support (NEOS) solution is based on the OPAL system from IAI that is installed on a ‘diverse range’ of IDF combat platforms, the Israeli company announced.
It added: ‘Together, ESG and IAI will provide a developed cross-domain, cross-platform connectivity, combining the deep technological understanding and extensive experience of both companies.‘
IAI and its subsidiary Elta are also working with ESG Elektroniksystem und Logistik to manufacture and deliver 69 ELM-2180 WatchGuard tactical mobile radar systems for the German Army.
Hensoldt France and MBDA have agreed a new IFF order.
Beijing likes to accuse the US of having a ‘Cold War mentality', but China’s current splurge of missile silo building is unprecedented since the Cold War.
Research teams in the US military and industry are looking to prove the practical benefits of using hydrogen fuel cells.
Pending takeover of Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin follows move for Ultra Electronics by US-owned Cobham.
The UK has joined the growing group of nations that are dedicating more resources to the space domain with the launch of its Space Command.