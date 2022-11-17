German-Slovak Leopard tank transfer finalised

A previously announced arrangement to supply Slovakia with 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks has been formalised by representatives of the two governments and Rheinmetall, which is sourcing the MBTs from its own stocks.

This arrangement forms part of the German government’s 'Ringtausch' equipment exchange programme, and allows Slovakia to transfer 30 BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

The Leopard package includes ammunition, training and spare parts provision. The first vehicle is due to be handed over in December, with deliveries completed by the end of 2023.

Preparation work is ongoing. The property of Rheinmetall, the tanks being made available are overhauled Leopard 2A4s formerly in the inventories of various user states.

Speaking to Shephard in August when the deal was first mooted, a Slovak MoD spokesperson said the MBTs will allow the country to build ‘a fully functional tank battalion which will be a part of the heavy mechanised brigade'.