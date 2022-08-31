First Leopard 2A4 to be delivered to Slovakia this year
The Slovak Armed Forces will receive 15 Leopard 2A4 MBTs from Germany under an agreement that involves the shipment of 30 BMP-1s (designated BVP-1 in Slovakia) to Ukraine. The first tank will be delivered to Slovakia this year.
Announced on 23 August, the deal also comprises the handover of Leopard’s ammunition and spare parts as well as the provision of training for the Slovak troops on how to operate and maintain the MBT.
Speaking to Shephard, Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková, spokesperson for the Slovak MoD explained that the vehicles will be delivered ‘once they undergo an overhaul and are fully functional’.
More from Land Warfare
-
Jankel ramps up LTTV production for Belgium with 2023 completion in mind
UK manufacturer Jankel expects to complete delivery of 199 Light Tactical Transport Vehicles for Belgium by 2023, having overcome delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain problems.
-
Raytheon to supply US Army with extra Stingers
Raytheon is to supply more Stinger to the US Army amid concerns that donations to Ukraine have severely depleted stocks of the MANPADS.
-
D&S 2022: Thai army awaits delivery of D 11A rocket launchers
Thailand unveiled a new type of multiple rocket launcher at the country's Defense & Security 2022 exhibition in Bangkok.