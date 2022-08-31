First Leopard 2A4 to be delivered to Slovakia this year

The Slovak Armed Forces will receive 15 Leopard 2A4 MBTs from Germany under an agreement that involves the shipment of 30 BMP-1s (designated BVP-1 in Slovakia) to Ukraine. The first tank will be delivered to Slovakia this year.

Announced on 23 August, the deal also comprises the handover of Leopard’s ammunition and spare parts as well as the provision of training for the Slovak troops on how to operate and maintain the MBT.

Speaking to Shephard, Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková, spokesperson for the Slovak MoD explained that the vehicles will be delivered ‘once they undergo an overhaul and are fully functional’.