Turkey sets Leopard 2A4 upgrade in motion with no sign of Altay

A partial modernisation programme has begun for the Turkish Land Forces’ fleet of Leopard 2A4 MBTs, following an announcement by the SSB procurement agency in late January 2022.

According to the SSB, the programme — named Improving Tanks with Extra Capabilities (TIYK- LEO 2A4) — intends to establish ‘logistical unity in terms of operation, maintenance, and maintenance’ by combining technologies already used in the M60T and indigenously developed Altay MBT.

The Turkish Land Forces particularly require enhancements to the survivability, fire control, and mobility capabilities of its MBTs ‘while taking changing threats, fields of service, and activity expectations into account’,