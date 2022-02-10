Turkey sets Leopard 2A4 upgrade in motion with no sign of Altay

Thailand to test out combat UGV
An armed variant of the THeMIS UGV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and the Thai Defence Technology Institute
A partial modernisation programme has begun for the Turkish Land Forces’ fleet of Leopard 2A4 MBTs, following an announcement by the SSB procurement agency in late January 2022.
According to the SSB, the programme — named Improving Tanks with Extra Capabilities (TIYK- LEO 2A4) — intends to establish ‘logistical unity in terms of operation, maintenance, and maintenance’ by combining technologies already used in the M60T and indigenously developed Altay MBT.
The Turkish Land Forces particularly require enhancements to the survivability, fire control, and mobility capabilities of its MBTs ‘while taking changing threats, fields of service, and activity expectations into account’,
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
An armed variant of the THeMIS UGV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and the Thai Defence Technology Institute
The Lithuanian Army Command procured 34 Boomerang shooter detection systems to equip the National Armed Forces’ fleet of next-generation combat vehicles. The system will be delivered in mid-2022.
Patria says work on an MLU for Swedish XA Pasi series wheeled APCs ‘will start immediately’.
Released on 8 February, the service’s first Climate Strategy stated that fully electric light-duty non-tactical vehicles should be fielded by 2027 and all-electric non-tactical vehicles by 2035.
The Indian Army is seeking details on new ballistic helmets for troops.
The 6x6 CAVS APC will feature driver night vision systems from Senop.