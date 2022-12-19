German Ringtausch vehicle swaps continue with Slovenian truck delivery
In a further exchange of equipment, Rheinmetall has provided Slovenia with military swap-body trucks financed by the German government.
Forty new-build vehicles, based on the UTF unprotected model produced for the German Armed Forces, have been handed over to the Slovenian military in Ljubljana. This arrangement equates to a sale in the lower two-digit million-euro range.
Slovenia is in turn providing military aid to Ukraine including 28 M-55 tanks which were delivered in October.
In addition to the trucks, Slovenia is receiving loader platforms, palletised water tank modules, and a service package including training.
The exchange is based on a declaration of intent from 21 September by the German and Slovak defence ministers, with an order being placed with Rheinmetall on 5 December.
Delivery was largely completed by mid-December, although some components and training modules will be shipped over the next two years.
