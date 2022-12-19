German Ringtausch vehicle swaps continue with Slovenian truck delivery

In a further exchange of equipment, Rheinmetall has provided Slovenia with military swap-body trucks financed by the German government.

Forty new-build vehicles, based on the UTF unprotected model produced for the German Armed Forces, have been handed over to the Slovenian military in Ljubljana. This arrangement equates to a sale in the lower two-digit million-euro range.

Slovenia is in turn providing military aid to Ukraine including 28 M-55 tanks which were delivered in October.

Related Articles

Slovenia will leave the Boxer programme

Rheinmetall to supply field hospital to Ukraine, practice tank ammunition to Germany

Latest security packages announced for Ukraine

In addition to the trucks, Slovenia is receiving loader platforms, palletised water tank modules, and a service package including training.

The exchange is based on a declaration of intent from 21 September by the German and Slovak defence ministers, with an order being placed with Rheinmetall on 5 December.

Delivery was largely completed by mid-December, although some components and training modules will be shipped over the next two years.