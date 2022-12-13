Rheinmetall predicts NATO demand for hundreds of Panther KF51 tanks
One of the highlights of June's Eurosatory 2022 event in Paris was the unveiling of the Rheinmetall Panther KF51 main battle tank (MBT), which the company developed as a private venture to meet expected future operational requirements.
Rheinmetall sees a potential NATO market for between 500 and 800 Panther KF51 MBTs in the 2025-2035 timeframe with an even larger market of between 5,000 and 8,000 from 2035 onwards, and the company expects to capture a significant slice of this.
France and Germany are currently working on the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) to replace the Leclerc and Leopard 2 tanks respectively,
