Rheinmetall predicts NATO demand for hundreds of Panther KF51 tanks

13th December 2022 - 12:30 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Berlin

Rheinmetall aims to capture a significant slice of the market for replacement MBTs in the 2020s and 2030s with the KF51 Panther. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

Germany's Rheinmetall has identified opportunities to sell 500 to 800 KF51 Panther MBTs to NATO members through to the mid-2030s.

One of the highlights of June's Eurosatory 2022 event in Paris was the unveiling of the Rheinmetall Panther KF51 main battle tank (MBT), which the company developed as a private venture to meet expected future operational requirements.

Rheinmetall sees a potential NATO market for between 500 and 800 Panther KF51 MBTs in the 2025-2035 timeframe with an even larger market of between 5,000 and 8,000 from 2035 onwards, and the company expects to capture a significant slice of this.

France and Germany are currently working on the Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) to replace the Leclerc and Leopard 2 tanks respectively,

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

