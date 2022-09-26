Geopolitical context may force the British Army to revisit the decisions taken under the IR

The current geopolitical context in Europe, with the war in Ukraine, has been putting in check decisions taken by the British Army and the UK MoD under the Integrated Review (IR) of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy.

Released 18 months ago, the IR’s resolutions must be reassessed in order to ensure the UK ground troops would succeed on tomorrow’s battlefield and would not risk being overmatched by near-peer adversaries in a high-intensity conflict.

Apart from showing that a conflict in Europe is not a distant reality, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been showing that the reduction of the size of the British Army and its heavy armoured fleet can be a dangerous threat to the readiness of the branch.

Related Articles

British Army faces critical digitisation and modernisation challenges

External crises may prompt revision of Integrated Review, Command Paper (Opinion)

The future warfare foreseen by IR would require the deployment of novel technologies and cutting-edge systems, that would demand fewer people to be operated.

Based on this vision, it was determined that the number of military personnel in the army would decrease from 76,500 to 72,500 by 2025.

The ‘Integrated Review, Defence in a Competitive Age and the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy - Second Report of Session 2022–23’, issued in July by the House of Commons Defence Committee, pointed out that the MoD ‘states that mass is no longer of importance but the conflict in Ukraine seems to undermine this conclusion’.

‘We are especially concerned about the proposed cuts to personnel numbers and the effective reduction in mass,’ the report stated.

The decision to reduce the size of the British Army must be revisited. (Photo: UK MOD © Crown copyright 2022)

At the RUSI Land Warfare Conference 2022, in June (four months after The Russian invasion of Ukraine) Gen Patrick Sanders, the army’s Chief of the General Staff claimed that ‘technology doesn't eliminate the relevance of combat mass’, and ‘it would be perverse if the CGS was advocating reducing the size of the army’.

In terms of mobility, based on the army’s vision of tomorrow’s warfare, its future force was planned to be more centred around Ajax and Boxer mechanised infantry vehicles as MBTs were seen as too heavy as well difficult to manoeuvre and transport.

From this perspective, the IR terminated the Warrior Capability Sustainment Programme (WCSP) and determined that these platforms would remain in service until replaced by Boxer by the middle of this decade. Shephard Defence Insight notes that the army currently has 758 Warriors in its inventory.

The UK has also decided to progress with Challenger 2 Life Extension Programme (LEP), however, it reduced the number of tanks from 227 Challenger 2 to 148 upgraded Challenger 3.

However, the deployment of conventional ground platforms in the war in Ukraine has been showing how heavy armoured vehicles will remain relevant in future warfare.

According to the Defence Committee’s report, it is clear that ‘the days of “big tank battles on the European landmass” are not over’.

'Technology doesn't eliminate the relevance of combat mass' — Gen Patrick Sanders, British Army’s Chief of the General Staff

By way of comparison, the Ukraine MoD claimed on 09 September that its troops destroyed 2,122 Russian MBTs since the conflict started.

These figures are 14 times higher than the upgraded fleet of Challenger 3 the UK will operate, which raises questions on how long the British Army could fight in a high-intensity conflict and whether the service would succeed in such a scenario.

While the WCSP was cancelled and the number of Challenger 3s reduced, the IR defined that the UK would advance with Ajax and Boxer procurement programmes. However, both platforms cannot perform the tasks of MBTs and heavier armoured platforms.

‘It is clear that the capability gaps which the Defence Command Paper saw as acceptable are now no longer palatable,’ the Defence Committee’s report emphasised.

Additionally, progressing with the Ajax effort later became a questionable decision since technical issues involving this vehicle were concealed.

The second part of the IR was released in March last, and the first formal safety notice relating to either noise or vibration from within the MoD was issued in December 2018 by Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) as a result of crew motion sickness reported in trials conducted by General Dynamics Land Systems–UK (GDUK).

IR terminated the Warrior Capability Sustainment Programme. (Photo: LMUK)

It caused several delays in the programme and its future remains in limbo. ‘Uncertainty involving Ajax programme can impact British Army’s readiness’, the Defence Committee's report noted.

Although the current scenario requires revisiting the IR, it is not clear whether the UK will reassess the document.

Providing oral evidence on 5 July before the House of Commons Defence Committee, Ben Wallace claimed that several assumptions in the command paper ‘are absolutely in the right place.’

‘Do I think that we should do a piece of work looking at the threat and the lessons learned, which should infuse into the Department and change, if necessary, some of the things? Yes, we should, and we will,’ Wallace stated and added that ‘we are learning some lessons as we speak.’

The Defence Committee's report highlighted that ‘there appears to be no intention to re-visit the conclusions of the documents (IR and the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy)’ even though ‘there is a need for a New Chapter update to the IR’.

Shephard approached the UK MoD, however, the service couldn’t provide comments on whether it will revisit the IR decisions.