GD assesses AMPV options
General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has announced an internal review following the US Army Materiel Command’s (AMC) decision to deny the company’s protest regarding the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) programme.
The company could take its complaint to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) which would mean a further delay to the AMPV programme.
GDLS made an official complaint filing a protest with the AMC on 14 February that they did not have enough information to adequately respond to a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Engineering, Manufacturing and Development (EMD) and Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) phases of the AMPV programme.
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