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GD assesses AMPV options

8th April 2014 - 16:56 GMT | by Tim Fish in London

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General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has announced an internal review following the US Army Materiel Command’s (AMC) decision to deny the company’s protest regarding the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) programme.

The company could take its complaint to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) which would mean a further delay to the AMPV programme.

GDLS made an official complaint filing a protest with the AMC on 14 February that they did not have enough information to adequately respond to a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Engineering, Manufacturing and Development (EMD) and Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) phases of the AMPV programme.

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Tim Fish

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Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

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