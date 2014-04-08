GD assesses AMPV options

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) has announced an internal review following the US Army Materiel Command’s (AMC) decision to deny the company’s protest regarding the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle (AMPV) programme.

The company could take its complaint to the Government Accountability Office (GAO) which would mean a further delay to the AMPV programme.

GDLS made an official complaint filing a protest with the AMC on 14 February that they did not have enough information to adequately respond to a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Engineering, Manufacturing and Development (EMD) and Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP) phases of the AMPV programme.