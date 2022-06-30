France moves forward with Furious schedule
After awarding the French company Safran Electronics & Defense a contract to progress with the development of innovative UGVs for mounted and dismounted warfighters, the French MoD started the second phase of the Furious programme and is now preparing the next steps of this effort.
The MoD intends to optimise the architecture that has been validated during the tests and experimentations conducted in 2020-2021 and reinforce the robustness of Furious platforms in more complex and unstructured operational environments.
The second phase will also comprise working on improving mobility features such as crossing points, route trajectories, following a leader and autonomous rallying.
Sweden and UK double down on NLAW procurement
Following the success of NLAW in the defence of Ukraine, the UK and Sweden have signed an agreement for increased procurement of the system.
Indian Army issues RfI for .338 sniper rifles
Sniper rifles for the Indian military are just one category of small arms that has made little progress in terms of successful tenders.
Sweden orders interoperable bridging equipment
Swedish defence procurement agency FMV has ordered M3 amphibious bridges and Improved Ribbon Bridges from GDELS.
Spain’s Dragon gains its claws with successful Spike integration
Escribano and PAP Tecnos have demonstrated the successful integration of the Spike missile in the Guardian 30 RWS, which will equip Spain’s future 8x8 Dragon vehicle.
Argentina modernises TAM MBT turret
The Argentine Army awarded domestic company IMPSA a contract to upgrade the turret of the Argentine Medium Tank (TAM). The agreement is part of the modernisation of the MBT to the TAM 2C version.
India orders upgraded weapon locating radars for China border
India will put new 'mountain' versions of its Swathi weapon locating radar along the border with China.