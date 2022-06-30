France moves forward with Furious schedule

After awarding the French company Safran Electronics & Defense a contract to progress with the development of innovative UGVs for mounted and dismounted warfighters, the French MoD started the second phase of the Furious programme and is now preparing the next steps of this effort.

The MoD intends to optimise the architecture that has been validated during the tests and experimentations conducted in 2020-2021 and reinforce the robustness of Furious platforms in more complex and unstructured operational environments.

The second phase will also comprise working on improving mobility features such as crossing points, route trajectories, following a leader and autonomous rallying.