World Defense Show 2024: FNSS unveils new Pars Alpha offering larger gun options and better protection

FNSS has developed a new version of the Pars 8x8 armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) with increased protection, such as options for active protection system (APS) and C-UAS system, anti-tank guided missiles and substantially boosted firepower with an option for a 120mm canon.

The platform was rolled out at the Word Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 4 February and has been targeted at meeting Turkish Army requirement with plans underway to develop a 6x6 version and a hybrid powerplant in the next two years.

Options for the ATGM systems, mounted beside the turret, include Spike, Javelin and the Mizrak-O (Spear-O) OMTAS (Medium-range Antitank Weapon System) developed by Turkey’s Roketsan and which has been designed to meet a Turkish Army requirement for an ATGW.

Related Articles

FNSS sets out PARS SCOUT 6x6 and 8x8 production timeframe

IDEF 2021: FNSS to exhibit Pars IV 6x6 vehicle

FNSS show latest Pars IV 6x6 vehicle at IDEF

The turret, the Teber-II 30/40 remote controlled turret, has been fitted with a dual-feed automatic canon and can adapt to anti-armour systems such as semi-automatic command to LoS and automatic command to LoS.

The company said the 30mm gun on the turret could be switched to a 40mm barrel by operators with only the recoil spring and the forward loader being changed.

FNSS CEO Nail Kurt told Shephard that “anything is possible” as far as weapons and other systems go, with options for the turret including 30mm or 40mm guns with two-man or remote controlled turrets, 2x35mm air defence gun system, air defence missile system or 2x120mm armoured mortar vehicle.

The TEBER-II 30/40 remote controlled turret has been fitted to the Pars Alpha 8x8. (Photo: Shephard Defence Insight)

Kurt said: “This is next generation, a leap forward in tactical capability, survivability and C2 systems, and most notably an increase in kinetic protection to a high standard and better mine protection.

“It can operate on a gradient of 70% and a side slope of 40%, at a maximum road speed of 115kmh and a range of 800km, with 5,000km in the field without field maintenance.”

Turkish Land Forces Command (TLFC) has a nascent requirement for 2,962 new light armoured vehicles. Intended to fulfil a number of roles, the vehicles will be manufactured in five platforms and 55 configurations in total under the NGLAV programme.

The Alpha will be expected to enter the competition alongside the Pars IV rather than instead of it with FNSS seeking a potential combination to meet the NGLAV’s requirements.

Shephard's World Defense Show 2024 coverage is sponsored by: