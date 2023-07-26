FNSS show latest Pars IV 6x6 vehicle at IDEF

The Pars IV is armed with two FNSS-developed Sancak remote-controlled weapon stations (RCWS) armed with a 12.7 mm stabilised machine gun (MG) fed from the left and a stabilised day/night sensor pod, which also includes a laser rangefinder on the right.

Alternative weapon fits for the Sancak RCWS include a 7.62 mm MG or a 40 mm automatic grenade launcher (AGL).

The vehicle also features counter-IED equipment and an Aselsan acoustic gunfire detection system.

Mounted on the roof at the rear on the right side is a UAV to provide additional reconnaissance capability.

The hull is of all welded steel