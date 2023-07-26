FNSS show latest Pars IV 6x6 vehicle at IDEF
The Pars IV is armed with two FNSS-developed Sancak remote-controlled weapon stations (RCWS) armed with a 12.7 mm stabilised machine gun (MG) fed from the left and a stabilised day/night sensor pod, which also includes a laser rangefinder on the right.
Alternative weapon fits for the Sancak RCWS include a 7.62 mm MG or a 40 mm automatic grenade launcher (AGL).
The vehicle also features counter-IED equipment and an Aselsan acoustic gunfire detection system.
Mounted on the roof at the rear on the right side is a UAV to provide additional reconnaissance capability.
The hull is of all welded steel
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
UK's Project Morpheus land forces communications programme falling short
The UK's existing Bowman system will continue to soldier on, as while other aspects of the wider LETacCIS comms programme progress, Morpheus currently does not have an agreed initial operational capability date.
-
European countries test use of mixed reality in combat vehicles
Estonia and Croatia recently conducted trials with the Vegvisir Mixed Reality Situational Awareness System.
-
Netherlands orders General Dynamics floating bridges
General Dynamics European Land Systems has received an order from the Royal Netherlands Army for three Improved Ribbon Bridge (IRB) floating bridge systems.