To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

FNSS show latest Pars IV 6x6 vehicle at IDEF

26th July 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Istanbul

RSS

Latest Pars IV (6x6) in Special Operations Vehicle configuration with added net protection system against rocket-propelled grenades (Photo: Author)

At IDEF 2023, FNSS Suvunma Sistemleri is showcasing the Pars IV (6x6) Special Operational Vehicle (SOV), which is now being deployed by the Türkiye’s Army Special Forces Command.

The Pars IV is armed with two FNSS-developed Sancak remote-controlled weapon stations (RCWS) armed with a 12.7 mm stabilised machine gun (MG) fed from the left and a stabilised day/night sensor pod, which also includes a laser rangefinder on the right.

Alternative weapon fits for the Sancak RCWS include a 7.62 mm MG or a 40 mm automatic grenade launcher (AGL).

The vehicle also features counter-IED equipment and an Aselsan acoustic gunfire detection system.

Mounted on the roof at the rear on the right side is a UAV to provide additional reconnaissance capability.

The hull is of all welded steel

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us