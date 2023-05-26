Czech Republic sets seal on CV90 armoured vehicle procurement

The Czech Republic has completed negotiations with the Swedish government, the FMV defence procurement agency and BAE Systems Hägglunds to buy 246 CV90 Mk IV infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in seven different variants.

The contract is valued at SEK22 billion ($2.2 billion) and includes a 'significant role' for Czech industry in the programme.

The CV90s will be delivered under an industrial partnership to meet the requirements of the Czech MoD and maintain national sovereignty.

Czech industrial partners will deliver 40% of the acquisition’s value in development, production and assembly contracts,

On 27 August 2022, the Czech and Slovakian MoDs signed an agreement for cooperation in the procurement and operation of CV90 vehicles.

Just nine days after Slovakia government announced it had signed a contract for 152 CV90 Mk IVs with BAE Systems, the Czech Republic noted on 21 December 2022 it had signed a memorandum for the purchase of 210 CV90 platforms.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, following the plans outlined by the Czech MoD in April 2021, the first deliveries are projected to take place in 2024 with final deliveries in 2029, although payments would be spread across the period between 2023 and 2029.

Following the announcement in December 2022 and this month's contract award, the programme appears to be on track with this timeline.

The BVP-1 IFVs currently in service with the Czech Army are due to be decommissioned in 2023