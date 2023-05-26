To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Czech Republic sets seal on CV90 armoured vehicle procurement

26th May 2023 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The CV90s will be delivered under an industrial partnership with 40% of the value of the contract going to Czech suppliers. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The Czech government has finalised a $2.2 billion contract to procure 246 CV90 Mk IV infantry fighting vehicles from BAE Systems Hägglunds.

The Czech Republic has completed negotiations with the Swedish government, the FMV defence procurement agency and BAE Systems Hägglunds to buy 246 CV90 Mk IV infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in seven different variants. 

The contract is valued at SEK22 billion ($2.2 billion) and includes a 'significant role' for Czech industry in the programme.

The CV90s will be delivered under an industrial partnership to meet the requirements of the Czech MoD and maintain national sovereignty. 

Czech industrial partners will deliver 40% of the acquisition’s value in development, production and assembly contracts,

On 27 August 2022, the Czech and Slovakian MoDs signed an agreement for cooperation in the procurement and operation of CV90 vehicles.

Just nine  days after Slovakia government announced it had signed a contract for 152 CV90 Mk IVs with BAE Systems, the Czech Republic noted on 21 December 2022 it had signed a memorandum for the purchase of 210 CV90 platforms.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, following the plans outlined by the Czech MoD in April 2021, the first deliveries are projected to take place in 2024 with final deliveries in 2029, although payments would be spread across the period between 2023 and 2029.

Following the announcement in December 2022 and this month's contract award, the programme appears to be on track with this timeline.

The BVP-1 IFVs currently in service with the Czech Army are due to be decommissioned in 2023

