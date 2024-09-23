Finland signs for more armoured personnel carriers

Finland’s Defence Forces Logistics Command (DFLC) has signed an agreement for an additional 29 Patria 6x6 Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) armoured personnel carriers (APCs).

In mid-2023, Patria and the DFLC signed an agreement for 91 APCs with equipment and the procurement included an additional purchase option for 70 vehicles, of which 41 were redeemed early in 2024. The all options have now been exercised and ordered vehicles will be delivered by the end of 2025.

The procurement is part of the international CAVS joint programme, which includes Finland, Latvia, Sweden, and Germany, the latter joining the research and development programme in May. The research and development agreement for the joint project was signed at the end of 2020 and deliveries to three countries started within three years.

Last month Latvian-made CAVS was delivered to the Latvian National Armed Forces, one of more than 200 vehicles expected to be delivered to the country by 2029.

In March Sweden placed a €470 million (US$508 million) for 321 CAVs (Pansarterrängbil 300) in a follow-on order to 20 vehicles ordered in a separate contract signed in April 2023 and already delivered.

