Finland picks up Patria 6x6 options

The Finnish Defence Forces Logistic Command has exercised an option to buy an additional 40 Patria 6x6 armoured vehicles, taking part of the option for 70 vehicles which was included in a contract for 91 vehicles signed in June 2023.

Announcing the new contract, Patria stated that the first 10s of vehicles have already been handed over to Pori brigade where the vehicle operation training for conscripts will start soon.

Jussi Järvinen, executive vice-president of Patria’s Finland Division, said: ‘The purchase is part of the multinational CAVS (Common Armoured Vehicle System) programme which, in addition to Finland, includes Latvia, Sweden and Germany.

‘During 2023 deliveries commenced also to Sweden and deliveries to Latvia have been underway since 2021,’ Järvinen continued. ‘The joint programme’s research and development agreement was signed at the end of 2020 and since the deliveries have already taken place in three countries in three years.’

In January 2020, the Finnish Ministry of Defence and Latvia signed a Technical Arrangement to develop the Patria 6x6 armoured wheeled vehicle chassis platform. The selection of the Patria 6x6 as the basis for the programme followed national and multinational testing and evaluation.