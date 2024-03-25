Sweden orders $508 million of 6x6 vehicles
Sweden has placed a €470 million (US$508 million) for 321 Patria 6x6 AFV (Pansarterrängbil 300) from Patria in a follow-on order to 20 6x6 vehicles ordered in a separate contract signed in April 2023 and already delivered.
The Patria 6x6 vehicle was chosen as the platform for a unique Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) collaboration programme between several European countries, participated already by Finland, Latvia, Sweden and Germany.
Finland purchased additional 40 6x6 vehicles in January 2024 bringing the total number of the Finnish purchase to 131.
In June 2022, Sweden signed an agreement with Patria for the CAVS research and product development phase and in April 2023 Sweden’s Defence Materiel Administration ordered 20 pre-series vehicles and the first of these were delivered the following October.
Shephard Defence Insight noted that the vehicle provided baseline NATO STANAG 4560 Level 2 ballistic protection which can be increased to Level 4, while the basic level of mine/IED protection can also be increased up to Level 4, offering protection against a 10kg mine blast.
The Patria 6x6 vehicles set for delivery will be the troop transportation model which can carry up to 12 crew members. The vehicle is modular and can be configured for a wide range of different purposes. Apart from troop transport, it will be used for C2 and ambulance duties in Sweden.
