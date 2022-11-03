To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Europe sets ambitious goals for future tank technology

3rd November 2022 - 20:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

RSS

FAMOUS2 will develop a situational awareness system to upgrade tanks. (Photo: German Army)

The European Defence Fund's 48-month Future Highly Mobile Augmented Armoured Systems 2 (FAMOUS2) effort will cover design of concepts selected in the initial phase, with development of all-terrain and light-armoured vehicles and the modernisation of MBTs.

To advance development of the next generation of ground vehicles, the European Future Highly Mobile Augmented Armoured Systems (FAMOUS) consortium expects to start the second phase of the eponymous programme by the end of the year.

Led by the Finnish Patria group and involving 18 companies from ten countries, FAMOUS2 is currently in the contracting stage. The 48-month effort will cover design of the concepts selected in its initial phase.

This will include development of all-terrain (ATV) and light-armoured vehicles (LAV) as well as a situational awareness system to upgrade MBTs.

The outcomes of this collaboration are likely to benefit

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us