Europe sets ambitious goals for future tank technology
To advance development of the next generation of ground vehicles, the European Future Highly Mobile Augmented Armoured Systems (FAMOUS) consortium expects to start the second phase of the eponymous programme by the end of the year.
Led by the Finnish Patria group and involving 18 companies from ten countries, FAMOUS2 is currently in the contracting stage. The 48-month effort will cover design of the concepts selected in its initial phase.
This will include development of all-terrain (ATV) and light-armoured vehicles (LAV) as well as a situational awareness system to upgrade MBTs.
The outcomes of this collaboration are likely to benefit
